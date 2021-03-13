Long Island's football players of the week for Week 1
PERRY AZOUGI, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK
The senior halfback/safety had a 9-yard scoring run and returned a fumble 40 yards in a 25-14 win over Westbury.
TIM GARGUILO, Massapequa
The senior quarterback completed seven of nine passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-6 win over Freeport.
NICK GIARDINO, Clarke
He rushed for 176 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion on seven carries, including a 95-yard score, in a 22-7 win over Locust Valley.
DONOVAN GIBBS, Bay Shore
The senior defensive end had three sacks and in interception in a 32-13 win over Whitman.
JAIDEN GREEN, Bellport
The sophomore defensive end had six tackles, including three solos, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 14-0 win over Centereach.
JEZAYD HALL, Floyd
He rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in a 27-0 win over Sachem East.
BILLY KENDER, Mepham
He completed 13 of 21 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 71 yards and a score on 13 carries in a 41-7 win over Calhoun.
DAIVON LOFTON, North Babylon
He had 176 yards on 22 carries, including a game-winning 20-yard touchdown run in overtime in a 26-20 win over Newfield, 26-20, in Suffolk IV.
LEO LOPEZ, East Islip
The junior halfback rushed 17 times for 171 yards and three scores in a 55-7 win over Eastport-South Manor. He also had a 43-yard interception return for a score.
JONATHAN MALDONADO, Elmont
He completed seven of 13 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns and added three receptions for 64 yards and a score in a 35-7 win over Bellmore-Merrick. He also had nd ta 36-yard interception return for a score.
LUKE SCHMITT, Garden City
The junior quarterback completed all five passes for 74 yards and two scores in a 34-0 win over Carey. He also rushed for a touchdown.
CHRIS STANCARONE, Division
He did a little bit of everything in a 35-12 win over Roosevelt. The junior quarterback had a 74-yard TD run. He rushed six times for 98 yards and two score and completed five of seven passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
KYLE TOBIN, Massapequa
He had two short touchdown runs in a 43-6 win over Freeport. He added 12 tackles and forced a fumble on defense.