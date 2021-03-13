PERRY AZOUGI, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK

The senior halfback/safety had a 9-yard scoring run and returned a fumble 40 yards in a 25-14 win over Westbury.

TIM GARGUILO, Massapequa

The senior quarterback completed seven of nine passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-6 win over Freeport.

NICK GIARDINO, Clarke

He rushed for 176 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion on seven carries, including a 95-yard score, in a 22-7 win over Locust Valley.

DONOVAN GIBBS, Bay Shore

The senior defensive end had three sacks and in interception in a 32-13 win over Whitman.

JAIDEN GREEN, Bellport

The sophomore defensive end had six tackles, including three solos, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 14-0 win over Centereach.

JEZAYD HALL, Floyd

He rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in a 27-0 win over Sachem East.

BILLY KENDER, Mepham

He completed 13 of 21 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 71 yards and a score on 13 carries in a 41-7 win over Calhoun.

DAIVON LOFTON, North Babylon

He had 176 yards on 22 carries, including a game-winning 20-yard touchdown run in overtime in a 26-20 win over Newfield, 26-20, in Suffolk IV.

LEO LOPEZ, East Islip

The junior halfback rushed 17 times for 171 yards and three scores in a 55-7 win over Eastport-South Manor. He also had a 43-yard interception return for a score.

JONATHAN MALDONADO, Elmont

He completed seven of 13 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns and added three receptions for 64 yards and a score in a 35-7 win over Bellmore-Merrick. He also had nd ta 36-yard interception return for a score.

LUKE SCHMITT, Garden City

The junior quarterback completed all five passes for 74 yards and two scores in a 34-0 win over Carey. He also rushed for a touchdown.

CHRIS STANCARONE, Division

He did a little bit of everything in a 35-12 win over Roosevelt. The junior quarterback had a 74-yard TD run. He rushed six times for 98 yards and two score and completed five of seven passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

KYLE TOBIN, Massapequa

He had two short touchdown runs in a 43-6 win over Freeport. He added 12 tackles and forced a fumble on defense.