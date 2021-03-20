Long Island's top football players for Week 2
Darius Arrington, Floyd: Senior defensive end had three sacks, seven tackles, and a forced fumble in a 28-8 win over Longwood.
Brian Benson, Floyd: Junior defensive end had three sacks, seven tackles and recovered a fumble in a 28-8 win over Longwood.
Dom Ciaccio, Farmingdale: He rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-14 over East Meadow.
Aiden Chu, Hauppauge: He ran for 195 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in a 31-13 win over Deer Park.
Rory Connor, Manhasset: The quarterback threw for 132 yards and two touchdowns to Ahmad Crowell in a 28-14 win over Bethpage.
Leisaan Hibbert, Half Hollow Hills East: He rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries in a 35-4 win over Kings Park.
Franklin Infante, East Rockaway: He ran for 190 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries in a 54-42 win over Island Trees.
Ryan Isom, MacArthur: The halfback rushed for 150 yards on 21 carries and scored touchdowns on runs of 6 and 1 yard in a 33-14 win over Mepham.
Nick Karika, Smithtown East: He rushed for 214 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries in a 27-19 win over Connetquot.
Cameron Lee, Sachem North: He had 21 carries for 187 yards and three touchdowns in Sachem North’s 35-34 overtime victory over Carey.
Charlie McKee, Oceanside: The junior completed 17 of 25 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 43-13 win over Syosset. He also had two TD runs.
Matt Melkonian, South Side: He rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in a 26-21 win over Elmont.
Kenny Ojeikere, Baldwin: He caught four passes for 177 yards and a touchdown in a 12-0 win over Westbury.