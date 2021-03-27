DAVID BERLIN, North Shore

His two fourth-quarter interceptions sealed a 26-12 win over Wantagh.

MATT BUONOCORE, Floral Park

He had four touchdowns and 203 all-purpose yards, and a 28-yard scoring reception, in a 34-0 win over Lynbrook. He had 13 carries for 167 yards.

ANTHONY CANALES, Northport

The linebacker had 12 tackles, including a sack in a 23-6 win over Huntington.

PAT DALTON, Bethpage

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and caught two passes for 54 yards and two scores in a 33-7 win over Division, 33-7.

NICK DEPOMPEIS, New Hyde Park

He had 310 all-purpose yards in a 31-14 win over Mepham. DePompeis returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a score.

MARIO FISCHETTI, Chaminade

He ran for 245 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries in a 34-0 win over Holy Trinity.

LEISAAN HIBBERT, Half Hollow Hills East

Hibbert had a role in four touchdowns, a pick six for 57 yards, two rushing scores and one passing in a 51-14 win over Smithtown East. He had 12 carries for 141 yards and had two interceptions.

MELVYN JOHNSON, Roosevelt

He scored from 6 yards on a 4th-and-goal run in overtime for an 18-12 win over Valley Stream South. Johnson rushed for 101 yards and two scores on five carries and had a 50-yard fumble recovery in the third quarter to tie the score at 6.

CHARLIE MCKEE, Oceanside

His 11-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Flavin as time expired in the first half made him Oceanside’s all-time touchdown passing leader in the Sailors’ 34-6 win over Freeport. McKee has 56 career passing touchdowns. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 105 yards and two scores.

CHARLIE SANDS, Sayville

Junior defensive back anchored a ferocious effort in limiting Floyd to 121 yards in a 24-0 shutout. He also returned a blocked punt to the Floyd 3 to set up Sayville’s final TD.

MARK ANTHONY SCOTT, St. John the Baptist

He rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 49-27 win over Kennedy Catholic.

SAYVILLE OFFENSIVE LINE: Jake Thorry, Max Llewellyn, Jack Leniec, James Gallagher, Thomas Crowe

The smaller but more athletic unit gave quarterback Jack Cheshire time to dissect the Floyd secondary for 253 yards in a 24-0 win.