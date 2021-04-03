VIRGILIO BATISTA, Sachem East

He ran for 241 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in a 21-13 win over Brentwood.

STEPHEN BAYER, Port Jefferson

He caught 17 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-14 win over East Hampton/Pierson.

TYLER BECKLEIN, Island Trees

Linebacker had 12 tackles and a fumble return of 60 yards for a TD in a 30-22 upset win over West Hempstead. He also played guard and cleared the way for the offense to rush for 330 yards.

JOE BRODERICK, Oceanside

He had seven tackles, including two for a loss for the Sailors in a 34-0 win over East Meadow.

BILLY DAAL, Friends Academy

He had 18 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns, and also returned a punt 70 yards for a score in a 33-15 win over Malverne.

LUKE FILIPPI, Port Jefferson

He completed 31 of 42 passes for 358 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 113 yards and a score in a 25-14 win over East Hampton/Pierson.

JAIDEN GREEN, Bellport

The sophomore defensive end recorded three sacks and forced a fumble in a 28-0 win over Longwood.

JEZAYD HALL, Floyd

He had 27 carries for 239 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Patchogue-Medford. He also had an interception and three tackles.

JOE IADEVIO, Plainedge

He had three catches, all for touchdowns, for 145 yards in a 34-6 win over Mineola. He also threw a TD pass to Travis Shaver for 17 yards.

FRANKLIN INFANTE, East Rockaway

He had 17 carries for 138 yards and a TD and three receptions for 41 yards and a score in a 34-12 victory over Oyster Bay.

MARVIN LEE, Herricks

He completed nine of 12 passes for 110 yards and three scores in a 37-0 win over Baldwin. He also rushed 14 times for 91 yards and a score as the Highlanders beat Baldwin for the first time in school history.

DEAN METZGER, Carey

He completed 8 of 12 passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 226 yards and two scores in a 48-27 win over Mepham.

YASIR SHABAZZ-ALLAH, Valley Stream South

He ran for 121 yards and three TDs on 29 carries, returned a kickoff 82 yards for a score and ran in a two-point conversion in a 28-26 win over Division. He also had an interception and made three tackles.

TRAVIS SHAVER, Plainedge

He completed eight of 12 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-6 win over Mineola, 34-6.

QURAN WATKINS, Valley Stream Central

He completed 17 of 32 passes for 210 yards and accounted for four touchdowns (3 passing and one rushing) in a 28-14 non-league win over Freeport.