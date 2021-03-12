Long Island public high school football schedule for 2020-21
WEEK 1
Friday, March 12
NASSAU
Conference I
Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK at Westbury, 5 p.m.
Conference III
Glen Cove at Hewlett, 6 p.m.
Conference IV
Oyster Bay at Carle Place/Wheatley, 6:30 p.m.
SUFFOLK
League I
Floyd vs. Sachem East, at Sachem North, 6:30 p.m.
League II
Commack at Lindenhurst, 6:00 PM
Sachem North at Ward Melville, 7:00 PM
League IV
Smithtown West at West Islip, 6:00 PM
League V
Kings Park at Sayville, Greeley Avenue Field, 6:00 PM
Rocky Point at Westhampton, 6:00 PM
League VI
Eastport-South Manor at East Islip, 6:00 PM
League VII
Amityville at Shoreham-Wading River, 6:00 PM
League VIII
Port Jefferson at Center Moriches, 5:00 PM
Saturday, March 13
NASSAU
Conference I
Massapequa at Freeport, 3 p.m.
Uniondale at Syosset, 3 p.m.
Baldwin at Port Washington, 3 p.m.
Herricks at East Meadow, 3 p.m.
Hempstead at Hicksville, 3 p.m.
Oceanside at Farmingdale, 3:30 p.m.
Conference II
Garden City at Carey, 3 p.m.
MacArthur at South Side, 3 p.m.
Calhoun at Mepham, 3 p.m.
Valley Stream Central at Long Beach, 3 p.m.
New Hyde Park at Sewanhaka, 3 p.m.
Bellmore JFK at Elmont, 3 p.m.
Conference III
Plainedge at Lynbrook, Marion St., 3 p.m.
Manhasset at Floral Park, 3 p.m.
Valley Stream South at Bethpage, 3 p.m.
Division at Roosevelt, 3 p.m.
Valley Stream North at Mineola, 2 p.m., Canceled
Conference IV
Seaford at North Shore, 3 p.m., Canceled
Cold Spring Harbor at Lawrence, 3 p.m.
Malverne at Island Trees, 3 p.m.
West Hempstead at Friends Academy, 3 p.m., Canceled
Wantagh at Locust Valley, Canceled
East Rockaway at Clarke, Canceled
SUFFOLK
League I
Longwood at Brentwood, 1:30 PM
Patchogue-Medford has a bye
League II
Bay Shore at Whitman, 2:00 PM
League III
Northport at Connetquot, 2:00 PM
Copiague at Smithtown East, 2:00 PM
Half Hollow Hills East at Huntington, 1:30 PM
League IV
Newfield at North Babylon, 2:00 PM
Centereach at Bellport, 2:00 PM
League V
Miller Place at Islip, 2:00 PM
West Babylon at Deer Park, 2:00 PM
League VI
Harborfields at Half Hollow Hills West, 1:00 PM
League VII
Mt Sinai at Bayport-Blue Point, 1:00 PM
Comsewogue at Hauppauge, 2:00 PM
League VIII
Babylon at East Hampton/Pierson, 1:00 PM
Wyandanch at Glenn, 1:00 PM
Non-League
East Rockaway at Clarke, 3 p.m.
WEEK 2
Wednesday, March 17
SUFFOLK
League VIII
Center Moriches at Babylon, 4:00 PM
Hampton Bays at Wyandanch, 4:00 PM
Glenn at Eas Hampton/Pierson, 4:00 PM
Thursday, March 18
NASSAU
Conference IV
Island Trees vs. East Rockaway, at Malverne HS, 6 p.m.
Friday, March 19
NASSAU
Conference I
Syosset at Oceanside, 6 p.m.
Conference III
Floral Park at Hewlett, 6 p.m.
Valley Stream North at Plainedge, 6:30 p.m.
Division at Glen Cove, 7 p.m.
SUFFOLK
League IV
Newfield at Smithtown West, 6:00 PM
League V
East Islip at Comsewogue, 7:00 PM
League VI
Half Hollow Hills West at Westhampton, 6:00 PM
Harborfields at Kings Park, 6:30 PM
Sayville at Rocky Point, 7:00 PM
League VII
Shoreham-Wading River at Mt Sinai, 6:00 PM
Saturday, March 20
NASSAU
Conference I
Port Washington at Massapequa, 2 p.m.
East Meadow at Farmingdale, 2 p.m.
Freeport at Hempstead, 2 p.m.
Uniondale at Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 2 p.m.
Westbury at Baldwin, 2 p.m.
Hicksville at Herricks, Cancelled
Conference II
Valley Stream Central at Garden City, 2 p.m.
Mepham at MacArthur, 2 p.m.
Sewanhaka at Carey, 2 p.m.
South Side at Elmont, 2 p.m.
New Hyde Park at Bellmore JFK, 2 p.m.
Long Beach at Calhoun, 2 p.m.
Conference III
Bethpage at Manhasset, 2 p.m.
Roosevelt at Lynbrook, Marion St., 2 p.m.
Mineola at Valley Stream South, 2 p.m.
Conference IV
Lawrence at Seaford, 2 p.m.
Clarke at Wantagh, 2 p.m.
Carle Place/Wheatley at North Shore, 2 p.m.
Locust Valley at West Hempstead, 2 p.m.
Cold Spring Harbor at Malverne, 2 p.m.
Friends Academy at Oyster Bay, 2 p.m.
SUFFOLK
League I
Longwood at Floyd, 2:00 PM
Sachem East at Patchogue-Medford, 2:00 PM
Brentwood has a bye
League II
Lindenhurst at Bay Shore, 1:00 PM
Sachem North at Commack, 2:00 PM
Ward Melville at Whitman, 2:00 PM
League III
Northport at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30 PM
Connetquot at Smithtown East, 2:00 PM
Huntington at Copiague, 2:00 PM
League IV
West Islip at Centereach, 2:00 PM
North Babylon at Bellport, 2:00 PM
League V
West Babylon at Eastport/South Manor, 1:00 PM
Deer Park at Hauppauge, 2:00 PM
League VII
Islip at Bayport-Blue Point, 1:00 PM
Miller Place at Amityville, 1:30 PM
WEEK 3
Monday, March 22
SUFFOLK
League VIII
Hampton Bays at Glenn, 4:00 PM
East Hampton/Pierson at Wyandanch, 4:00 PM
Port Jefferson at Babylon, 4:00 PM
Friday, March 26
NASSAU
Conference I
Herricks at Westbury, 5 p.m.
Freeport at Oceanside, 6 p.m.
Syosset at Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 6:30 p.m.
Conference III
Hewlett at Mineola, 7 p.m.
Conference IV
Lawrence at Malverne, 7 p.m.
Carle Place/Wheatley at Cold Spring Harbor, 7 p.m.
SUFFOLK
League I
Sachem East at Longwood, 6:00 PM
League II
Bay Shore at Ward Melville, 7:00 PM
League III
Copiague at Connetquot, 6:00 PM
League IV
Bellport at Smithtown West, 6:00 PM
League VI
Westhampton at Kings Park, 6:00 PM
League VII
Shoreham-Wading River at Miller Place. 6:30 PM
League VIII
East Hampton/Pierson at Center Moriches, 4:00 PM
Saturday, March 27
NASSAU
Conference I
Farmingdale at Massapequa, 2 p.m.
Hempstead at Port Washington, 2 p.m.
East Meadow at Uniondale, 2 p.m.
Hicksville at Baldwin, 2 p.m.
Conference II
MacArthur at Garden City, 2 p.m.
Carey at South Side, 2 p.m.
Mepham at New Hyde Park, 2 p.m.
Bellmore JFK at Valley Stream Central, 2 p.m.
Sewanhaka at Calhoun, 2 p.m.
Elmont at Long Beach, 2 p.m.
Conference III
Manhasset at Plainedge, 2 p.m.
Lynbrook at Floral Park, 2 p.m.
Bethpage at Division, 2 p.m.
Glen Cove at Valley Stream North, 2 p.m.
Roosevelt at Valley Stream South, 2 p.m.
Conference IV
Locust Valley at Seaford, 2 p.m.
North Shore at Wantagh, 2 p.m.
West Hempstead at Clarke, 2 p.m.
Friends Academy vs. East Rockaway, Malverne HS, 2 p.m.
Oyster Bay at Island Trees, 2 p.m.
SUFFOLK
League I
Patchogue-Medford at Brentwood, 1:30 PM
Floyd has a bye
League II
Whitman at Commack, 1:30 p.m.
Lindenhurst at Sachem North, 2:00 PM
League III
Huntington at Northport, 2:00 PM
Smithtown East at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30 PM
League IV
Centereach at North Babylon, 2:00 PM
West Islip at Newfield, 2:00 PM
League V
Comsewogue at Deer Park, 2:00 PM
East Islip at West Babylon, 2:00 PM
Hauppauge at Eastport/South Manor, 1:00 PM
League VI
Sayville at Harborfields, 1:00 PM
Rocky Point at int at Half Hollow Hills West, 1:00 PM
League VII
Bayport-Blue Point at Amityville, 1:30 PM
Mt Sinai at Islip, 2:00 PM
League VIII
Glenn at Babylon, 1:00 PM
Port Jefferson at Hampton Bays, 1:00 PM
WEEK 4
Thursday, April 1
SUFFOLK
League III
Half Hollow Hills East at Copiague, 12:00 PM
League V
East Islip at Deer Park, 5:00 PM
League VI
Harborfields at Westhampton, 4:00 PM
League VII
Amityville at Mt Sinai, 6:00 PM
Friday, April 2
NASSAU
Conference I
Port Washington at Freeport, 5 p.m.
Conference III
Lynbrook at Bethpage, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 3
NASSAU
Conference I
Oceanside at East Meadow, 2 p.m.
Massapequa at Syosset, 2 p.m.
Farmingdale at Uniondale, 2 p.m.
Westbury at Hempstead, 2 p.m.
Baldwin at Herricks, 2 p.m.
Conference II
Garden City at Sewanhaka, 2 p.m.
Elmont at MacArthur, 2 p.m.
Carey at Mepham, 2 p.m.
Valley Stream Central at South Side, 2 p.m.
Calhoun at New Hyde Park, 2 p.m.
Long Beach at Bellmore JFK, 2 p.m.
Conference III
Plainedge at Roosevelt, 2 p.m.
Hewlett at Manhasset, 2 p.m.
Valley Stream North at Floral Park, 2 p.m.
Valley Stream South at Division, 2 p.m.
Mineola at Glen Cove, 2 p.m.
Conference IV
Seaford at Carle Place/Wheatley, 2 p.m.
Wantagh at Lawrence, 2 p.m.
Clarke at Locust Valley, 2 p.m.
North Shore at Cold Spring Harbor, 2 p.m.
Island Trees at West Hempstead, 2 p.m.
East Rockaway at Oyster Bay, 2 p.m.
Malverne at Friends Academy, 2 p.m.
SUFFOLK
League I
Sachem East at Brentwood, 12:00 PM
Floyd at Patchogue-Medford, 6:00 PM
Longwood has a bye
League II
Commack at Bay Shore,12:00 PM
Sachem North at Whitman, 12:00 PM
Lindenhurst at Ward Melville, 6:00 PM
League III
Huntington at Connetquot, 6:00 PM
Northport at Smithtown East, 12:00 PM
League IV
West Islip at North Babylon, 12:00 PM
Smithtown West at Centereach, 12:00 PM
Newfield at Bellport, 6:00 PM
League V
Eastport/S Manor at Comsewogue, 6:00 PM
West Babylon at Hauppauge, 6:00 PM
League VI
Kings Park at Rocky Point, 12:00 PM
Sayville at Half Hollow Hills West, 12:00 PM
League VII
Miller Place at Bayport-Blue Point, 12:00 PM
Shoreham-Wading River at Islip, 6:00 PM
League VIII
Babylon at Hampton Bays, 12:00 PM
East Hampton/Pierson at Port Jefferson, 12:00 PM
Wyandanch at Center Moriches, 12:00 PM
WEEK 5
Friday, April 9
NASSAU
Conference I
Syosset at Farmingdale, 6:30 p.m.
Conference III
Valley Stream South at Hewlett, 6 p.m.
Floral Park at Mineola, 7 p.m.
Roosevelt at Glen Cove, 7 p.m.
Conference IV
Malverne at Carle Place/Wheatley, 6:30 p.m.
SUFFOLK
League I
Patchogue-Medford at Longwood, 6:00 PM
League II
Whitman at Lindenhurst, 6:00 PM
League IV
North Babylon at Smithtown West, 6:00 PM
League V
Hauppauge at East Islip, 7:00 PM
Comsewogue at West Babylon, 6:00 PM
League VI
Westhampton at Sayville, Greeley Avenue Field, 6:00 PM
Half Hollow Hills West at Kings Park, 6:00 PM
League VII
Mt Sinai at Miller Place, 6:00 PM
Bayport-Blue Point at Shoreham-Wading River, 7:00 PM
Saturday, April 10
NASSAU
Conference I
Oceanside at Port Washington, 2 p.m.
Hempstead at Massapequa, 2 p.m.
Freeport at Baldwin, 2 p.m.
Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK at East Meadow, 2 p.m.
Uniondale at Herricks, 2 p.m.
Westbury at Hicksville, Cancelled
Conference II
Garden City at Mepham, 2 p.m.
MacArthur at Valley Stream Central, 2 p.m.
New Hyde Park at Carey, 2 p.m.
South Side at Long Beach, 2 p.m.
Sewanhaka at Bellmore JFK, 2 p.m.
Calhoun at Elmont, 2 p.m.
Conference III
Plainedge at Bethpage, 2 p.m.
Manhasset at Valley Stream North, 2 p.m.
Division at Lynbrook, Marion St., 2 p.m.
Conference IV
Seaford at Clarke, 2 p.m.
Lawrence at North Shore, 2 p.m.
West Hempstead at Wantagh, 2 p.m.
Locust Valley at East Rockaway, Malverne HS, 2 p.m.
Cold Spring Harbor at Oyster Bay, 2 p.m.
Island Trees at Friends Academy, Cancelled
SUFFOLK
League I
Brentwood at Floyd, 2:00 PM
Sachem East has a bye
League II
Bay Shore at Sachem North, 2:00 PM
Ward Melville at Commack, 2:00 PM
League III
Connetquot at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30 PM
Centereach at Newfield, 2:00 PM
Copiague at Northport, 2:00 PM
League IV
Bellport at West Islip, 2:00 PM
Smithtown East at Huntington, 1:30 PM
League V
Deer Park at Eastport/S Manor, 1:00 PM
League VI
Rocky Point at Harborfields, 1:00 PM
League VII
Islip at Amityville, 1:30 PM
League VIII
Center Moriches at Glenn, 1:00 PM
Hampton Bays at East Hampton/Pierson, 1:00 PM
Wyandanch at Port Jefferson, 1:00 PM
Non-League
Island Trees at Hicksville, 2 p.m.
WEEK 6
Friday, April 16
NASSAU
Conference I
Farmingdale at Freeport, 4:30 p.m.
Port Washington at Westbury, 5 p.m.
Conference III
Floral Park at Plainedge, 6:30 p.m.
Conference IV
Clarke at Island Trees, 6 p.m.
Friends Academy at Cold Spring Harbor, 7 p.m.
Oyster Bay at Malverne, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
NASSAU
Conference I
Massapequa at Oceanside, 2 p.m.
East Meadow at Syosset, 2 p.m.
Baldwin at Hempstead, 2 p.m.
Hicksville at Uniondale, 2 p.m.
Herricks at Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 2 p.m.
Conference II
South Side at Garden City, 2 p.m.
Carey at MacArthur, 2 p.m.
Mepham at Sewanhaka, 2 p.m.
Elmont at Valley Stream Central, at Memorial JHS, 2 p.m.
Long Beach at New Hyde Park, 2 p.m.
Bellmore JFK at Calhoun, 2 p.m.
Conference III
Lynbrook at Manhasset, 2 p.m.
Bethpage at Roosevelt, 2 p.m.
Hewlett at Valley Stream North, 2 p.m.
Mineola at Division, 2 p.m.
Glen Cove at Valley Stream South, 2 p.m.
Conference IV
Wantagh at Seaford, 2 p.m.
North Shore at Locust Valley, 2 p.m.
Carle Place/Wheatley at Lawrence, 2 p.m.
East Rockaway at West Hempstead, 2 p.m.