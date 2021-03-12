TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Long Island public high school football schedule for 2020-21

A white football helmet is placed on Oceanside's

A white football helmet is placed on Oceanside's field after practice on Tuesday. Credit: James Escher

By Newsday Staff
Print

WEEK 1

Friday, March 12

NASSAU

Conference I

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK at Westbury, 5 p.m.

Conference III

Glen Cove at Hewlett, 6 p.m.

Conference IV

Oyster Bay at Carle Place/Wheatley, 6:30 p.m.

SUFFOLK

League I

Floyd vs. Sachem East, at Sachem North, 6:30 p.m.

League II

Commack at Lindenhurst, 6:00 PM

Sachem North at Ward Melville, 7:00 PM

League IV

Smithtown West at West Islip, 6:00 PM

League V

Kings Park at Sayville, Greeley Avenue Field, 6:00 PM

Rocky Point at Westhampton, 6:00 PM

League VI

Eastport-South Manor at East Islip, 6:00 PM

League VII

Amityville at Shoreham-Wading River, 6:00 PM

League VIII

Port Jefferson at Center Moriches, 5:00 PM

Saturday, March 13

NASSAU

Conference I

Massapequa at Freeport, 3 p.m.

Uniondale at Syosset, 3 p.m.

Baldwin at Port Washington, 3 p.m.

Herricks at East Meadow, 3 p.m.

Hempstead at Hicksville, 3 p.m.

Oceanside at Farmingdale, 3:30 p.m.

Conference II

Garden City at Carey, 3 p.m.

MacArthur at South Side, 3 p.m.

Calhoun at Mepham, 3 p.m.

Valley Stream Central at Long Beach, 3 p.m.

New Hyde Park at Sewanhaka, 3 p.m.

Bellmore JFK at Elmont, 3 p.m.

Conference III

Plainedge at Lynbrook, Marion St., 3 p.m.

Manhasset at Floral Park, 3 p.m.

Valley Stream South at Bethpage, 3 p.m.

Division at Roosevelt, 3 p.m.

Valley Stream North at Mineola, 2 p.m., Canceled

Conference IV

Seaford at North Shore, 3 p.m., Canceled

Cold Spring Harbor at Lawrence, 3 p.m.

Malverne at Island Trees, 3 p.m.

West Hempstead at Friends Academy, 3 p.m., Canceled

Wantagh at Locust Valley, Canceled

East Rockaway at Clarke, Canceled

SUFFOLK

League I

Longwood at Brentwood, 1:30 PM

Patchogue-Medford has a bye

League II

Bay Shore at Whitman, 2:00 PM

League III

Northport at Connetquot, 2:00 PM

Copiague at Smithtown East, 2:00 PM

Half Hollow Hills East at Huntington, 1:30 PM

League IV

Newfield at North Babylon, 2:00 PM

Centereach at Bellport, 2:00 PM

League V

Miller Place at Islip, 2:00 PM

West Babylon at Deer Park, 2:00 PM

League VI

Harborfields at Half Hollow Hills West, 1:00 PM

League VII

Mt Sinai at Bayport-Blue Point, 1:00 PM

Comsewogue at Hauppauge, 2:00 PM

League VIII

Babylon at East Hampton/Pierson, 1:00 PM

Wyandanch at Glenn, 1:00 PM

Non-League

East Rockaway at Clarke, 3 p.m.

WEEK 2

Wednesday, March 17

SUFFOLK

League VIII

Center Moriches at Babylon, 4:00 PM

Hampton Bays at Wyandanch, 4:00 PM

Glenn at Eas Hampton/Pierson, 4:00 PM

Thursday, March 18

NASSAU

Conference IV

Island Trees vs. East Rockaway, at Malverne HS, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 19

NASSAU

Conference I

Syosset at Oceanside, 6 p.m.

Conference III

Floral Park at Hewlett, 6 p.m.

Valley Stream North at Plainedge, 6:30 p.m.

Division at Glen Cove, 7 p.m.

SUFFOLK

League IV

Newfield at Smithtown West, 6:00 PM

League V

East Islip at Comsewogue, 7:00 PM

League VI

Half Hollow Hills West at Westhampton, 6:00 PM

Harborfields at Kings Park, 6:30 PM

Sayville at Rocky Point, 7:00 PM

League VII

Shoreham-Wading River at Mt Sinai, 6:00 PM

Saturday, March 20

NASSAU

Conference I

Port Washington at Massapequa, 2 p.m.

East Meadow at Farmingdale, 2 p.m.

Freeport at Hempstead, 2 p.m.

Uniondale at Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 2 p.m.

Westbury at Baldwin, 2 p.m.

Hicksville at Herricks, Cancelled

Conference II

Valley Stream Central at Garden City, 2 p.m.

Mepham at MacArthur, 2 p.m.

Sewanhaka at Carey, 2 p.m.

South Side at Elmont, 2 p.m.

New Hyde Park at Bellmore JFK, 2 p.m.

Long Beach at Calhoun, 2 p.m.

Conference III

Bethpage at Manhasset, 2 p.m.

Roosevelt at Lynbrook, Marion St., 2 p.m.

Mineola at Valley Stream South, 2 p.m.

Conference IV

Lawrence at Seaford, 2 p.m.

Clarke at Wantagh, 2 p.m.

Carle Place/Wheatley at North Shore, 2 p.m.

Locust Valley at West Hempstead, 2 p.m.

Cold Spring Harbor at Malverne, 2 p.m.

Friends Academy at Oyster Bay, 2 p.m.

SUFFOLK

League I

Longwood at Floyd, 2:00 PM

Sachem East at Patchogue-Medford, 2:00 PM

Brentwood has a bye

League II

Lindenhurst at Bay Shore, 1:00 PM

Sachem North at Commack, 2:00 PM

Ward Melville at Whitman, 2:00 PM

League III

Northport at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30 PM

Connetquot at Smithtown East, 2:00 PM

Huntington at Copiague, 2:00 PM

League IV

West Islip at Centereach, 2:00 PM

North Babylon at Bellport, 2:00 PM

League V

West Babylon at Eastport/South Manor, 1:00 PM

Deer Park at Hauppauge, 2:00 PM

League VII

Islip at Bayport-Blue Point, 1:00 PM

Miller Place at Amityville, 1:30 PM

WEEK 3

Monday, March 22

SUFFOLK

League VIII

Hampton Bays at Glenn, 4:00 PM

East Hampton/Pierson at Wyandanch, 4:00 PM

Port Jefferson at Babylon, 4:00 PM

Friday, March 26

NASSAU

Conference I

Herricks at Westbury, 5 p.m.

Freeport at Oceanside, 6 p.m.

Syosset at Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 6:30 p.m.

Conference III

Hewlett at Mineola, 7 p.m.

Conference IV

Lawrence at Malverne, 7 p.m.

Carle Place/Wheatley at Cold Spring Harbor, 7 p.m.

SUFFOLK

League I

Sachem East at Longwood, 6:00 PM

League II

Bay Shore at Ward Melville, 7:00 PM

League III

Copiague at Connetquot, 6:00 PM

League IV

Bellport at Smithtown West, 6:00 PM

League VI

Westhampton at Kings Park, 6:00 PM

League VII

Shoreham-Wading River at Miller Place. 6:30 PM

League VIII

East Hampton/Pierson at Center Moriches, 4:00 PM

Saturday, March 27

NASSAU

Conference I

Farmingdale at Massapequa, 2 p.m.

Hempstead at Port Washington, 2 p.m.

East Meadow at Uniondale, 2 p.m.

Hicksville at Baldwin, 2 p.m.

Conference II

MacArthur at Garden City, 2 p.m.

Carey at South Side, 2 p.m.

Mepham at New Hyde Park, 2 p.m.

Bellmore JFK at Valley Stream Central, 2 p.m.

Sewanhaka at Calhoun, 2 p.m.

Elmont at Long Beach, 2 p.m.

Conference III

Manhasset at Plainedge, 2 p.m.

Lynbrook at Floral Park, 2 p.m.

Bethpage at Division, 2 p.m.

Glen Cove at Valley Stream North, 2 p.m.

Roosevelt at Valley Stream South, 2 p.m.

Conference IV

Locust Valley at Seaford, 2 p.m.

North Shore at Wantagh, 2 p.m.

West Hempstead at Clarke, 2 p.m.

Friends Academy vs. East Rockaway, Malverne HS, 2 p.m.

Oyster Bay at Island Trees, 2 p.m.

SUFFOLK

League I

Patchogue-Medford at Brentwood, 1:30 PM

Floyd has a bye

League II

Whitman at Commack, 1:30 p.m.

Lindenhurst at Sachem North, 2:00 PM

League III

Huntington at Northport, 2:00 PM

Smithtown East at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30 PM

League IV

Centereach at North Babylon, 2:00 PM

West Islip at Newfield, 2:00 PM

League V

Comsewogue at Deer Park, 2:00 PM

East Islip at West Babylon, 2:00 PM

Hauppauge at Eastport/South Manor, 1:00 PM

League VI

Sayville at Harborfields, 1:00 PM

Rocky Point at int at Half Hollow Hills West, 1:00 PM

League VII

Bayport-Blue Point at Amityville, 1:30 PM

Mt Sinai at Islip, 2:00 PM

League VIII

Glenn at Babylon, 1:00 PM

Port Jefferson at Hampton Bays, 1:00 PM

WEEK 4

Thursday, April 1

SUFFOLK

League III

Half Hollow Hills East at Copiague, 12:00 PM

League V

East Islip at Deer Park, 5:00 PM

League VI

Harborfields at Westhampton, 4:00 PM

League VII

Amityville at Mt Sinai, 6:00 PM

Friday, April 2

NASSAU

Conference I

Port Washington at Freeport, 5 p.m.

Conference III

Lynbrook at Bethpage, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

NASSAU

Conference I

Oceanside at East Meadow, 2 p.m.

Massapequa at Syosset, 2 p.m.

Farmingdale at Uniondale, 2 p.m.

Westbury at Hempstead, 2 p.m.

Baldwin at Herricks, 2 p.m.

Conference II

Garden City at Sewanhaka, 2 p.m.

Elmont at MacArthur, 2 p.m.

Carey at Mepham, 2 p.m.

Valley Stream Central at South Side, 2 p.m.

Calhoun at New Hyde Park, 2 p.m.

Long Beach at Bellmore JFK, 2 p.m.

Conference III

Plainedge at Roosevelt, 2 p.m.

Hewlett at Manhasset, 2 p.m.

Valley Stream North at Floral Park, 2 p.m.

Valley Stream South at Division, 2 p.m.

Mineola at Glen Cove, 2 p.m.

Conference IV

Seaford at Carle Place/Wheatley, 2 p.m.

Wantagh at Lawrence, 2 p.m.

Clarke at Locust Valley, 2 p.m.

North Shore at Cold Spring Harbor, 2 p.m.

Island Trees at West Hempstead, 2 p.m.

East Rockaway at Oyster Bay, 2 p.m.

Malverne at Friends Academy, 2 p.m.

SUFFOLK

League I

Sachem East at Brentwood, 12:00 PM

Floyd at Patchogue-Medford, 6:00 PM

Longwood has a bye

League II

Commack at Bay Shore,12:00 PM

Sachem North at Whitman, 12:00 PM

Lindenhurst at Ward Melville, 6:00 PM

League III

Huntington at Connetquot, 6:00 PM

Northport at Smithtown East, 12:00 PM

League IV

West Islip at North Babylon, 12:00 PM

Smithtown West at Centereach, 12:00 PM

Newfield at Bellport, 6:00 PM

League V

Eastport/S Manor at Comsewogue, 6:00 PM

West Babylon at Hauppauge, 6:00 PM

League VI

Kings Park at Rocky Point, 12:00 PM

Sayville at Half Hollow Hills West, 12:00 PM

League VII

Miller Place at Bayport-Blue Point, 12:00 PM

Shoreham-Wading River at Islip, 6:00 PM

League VIII

Babylon at Hampton Bays, 12:00 PM

East Hampton/Pierson at Port Jefferson, 12:00 PM

Wyandanch at Center Moriches, 12:00 PM

WEEK 5

Friday, April 9

NASSAU

Conference I

Syosset at Farmingdale, 6:30 p.m.

Conference III

Valley Stream South at Hewlett, 6 p.m.

Floral Park at Mineola, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Glen Cove, 7 p.m.

Conference IV

Malverne at Carle Place/Wheatley, 6:30 p.m.

SUFFOLK

League I

Patchogue-Medford at Longwood, 6:00 PM

League II

Whitman at Lindenhurst, 6:00 PM

League IV

North Babylon at Smithtown West, 6:00 PM

League V

Hauppauge at East Islip, 7:00 PM

Comsewogue at West Babylon, 6:00 PM

League VI

Westhampton at Sayville, Greeley Avenue Field, 6:00 PM

Half Hollow Hills West at Kings Park, 6:00 PM

League VII

Mt Sinai at Miller Place, 6:00 PM

Bayport-Blue Point at Shoreham-Wading River, 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 10

NASSAU

Conference I

Oceanside at Port Washington, 2 p.m.

Hempstead at Massapequa, 2 p.m.

Freeport at Baldwin, 2 p.m.

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK at East Meadow, 2 p.m.

Uniondale at Herricks, 2 p.m.

Westbury at Hicksville, Cancelled

Conference II

Garden City at Mepham, 2 p.m.

MacArthur at Valley Stream Central, 2 p.m.

New Hyde Park at Carey, 2 p.m.

South Side at Long Beach, 2 p.m.

Sewanhaka at Bellmore JFK, 2 p.m.

Calhoun at Elmont, 2 p.m.

Conference III

Plainedge at Bethpage, 2 p.m.

Manhasset at Valley Stream North, 2 p.m.

Division at Lynbrook, Marion St., 2 p.m.

Conference IV

Seaford at Clarke, 2 p.m.

Lawrence at North Shore, 2 p.m.

West Hempstead at Wantagh, 2 p.m.

Locust Valley at East Rockaway, Malverne HS, 2 p.m.

Cold Spring Harbor at Oyster Bay, 2 p.m.

Island Trees at Friends Academy, Cancelled

SUFFOLK

League I

Brentwood at Floyd, 2:00 PM

Sachem East has a bye

League II

Bay Shore at Sachem North, 2:00 PM

Ward Melville at Commack, 2:00 PM

League III

Connetquot at Half Hollow Hills East, 1:30 PM

Centereach at Newfield, 2:00 PM

Copiague at Northport, 2:00 PM

League IV

Bellport at West Islip, 2:00 PM

Smithtown East at Huntington, 1:30 PM

League V

Deer Park at Eastport/S Manor, 1:00 PM

League VI

Rocky Point at Harborfields, 1:00 PM

League VII

Islip at Amityville, 1:30 PM

League VIII

Center Moriches at Glenn, 1:00 PM

Hampton Bays at East Hampton/Pierson, 1:00 PM

Wyandanch at Port Jefferson, 1:00 PM

Non-League

Island Trees at Hicksville, 2 p.m.

WEEK 6

Friday, April 16

NASSAU

Conference I

Farmingdale at Freeport, 4:30 p.m.

Port Washington at Westbury, 5 p.m.

Conference III

Floral Park at Plainedge, 6:30 p.m.

Conference IV

Clarke at Island Trees, 6 p.m.

Friends Academy at Cold Spring Harbor, 7 p.m.

Oyster Bay at Malverne, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

NASSAU

Conference I

Massapequa at Oceanside, 2 p.m.

East Meadow at Syosset, 2 p.m.

Baldwin at Hempstead, 2 p.m.

Hicksville at Uniondale, 2 p.m.

Herricks at Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 2 p.m.

Conference II

South Side at Garden City, 2 p.m.

Carey at MacArthur, 2 p.m.

Mepham at Sewanhaka, 2 p.m.

Elmont at Valley Stream Central, at Memorial JHS, 2 p.m.

Long Beach at New Hyde Park, 2 p.m.

Bellmore JFK at Calhoun, 2 p.m.

Conference III

Lynbrook at Manhasset, 2 p.m.

Bethpage at Roosevelt, 2 p.m.

Hewlett at Valley Stream North, 2 p.m.

Mineola at Division, 2 p.m.

Glen Cove at Valley Stream South, 2 p.m.

Conference IV

Wantagh at Seaford, 2 p.m.

North Shore at Locust Valley, 2 p.m.

Carle Place/Wheatley at Lawrence, 2 p.m.

East Rockaway at West Hempstead, 2 p.m.

By Newsday Staff

More high schools

Brandon Rivas #7 of Massapequa, left, gets pressured Photos: Syosset vs. Massapequa boys soccerr
Bethpage celebrates a point by Gibron Rahman (11) Photos: Bethpage vs. Bellmore JFK boys volleyball
Gabby Carere #21 of Connetquot, left, and teammates Photos: Connetquot vs. Northport girls volleyball
Islip's Madison Micheletti is defended by Harborfields' Petra Photos: Islip vs. Harborfields girls soccer
Center Moriches goalkeeper Josh Lehr makes the save Photos: Amityville vs. Center Moriches boys soccer
Emma Madden #12 of South Side, right, tries Photos: South Side vs. Mepham girls soccer
Didn’t find what you were looking for?