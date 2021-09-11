Gridiron Greats: Week 1's top football performances

Eli Alvarez, St. John the Baptist: He had nine tackles, two sacks and one interception in a 49-0 win over Xavier. He also rushed for two scores.

TyJon Billinger, Amityville: He scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:21 remaining, and ran in the ensuing two-point conversion in a 14-13 win over Eastport-South Manor. The win snapped a 24-game losing streak. He had 130 yards on 14 carries.

Brady Clark, Bayport-Blue Point: The junior quarterback threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in one half in a 51-0 win over Center Moriches.

Amari Funn, Riverhead: He rushed for 171 yards on 30 carries and a touchdown in a 20-13 win over Patchogue-Medford.

Nicholas Honerkamp, Mepham: He had 17 carries for 212 yards and three touchdowns, and completed 5 of 9 passes for 108 yards in a 36-26 road victory over Carey.

Owen Johansen, Northport: He completed seven of 13 passes for 165 yards and a score in a 17-14 win over Bellport. He forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and made 15 tackles.

Caden Lesciewicz, Floyd: He drilled a 39-yard field goal, converted three extra points, recovered a fumble, and intercepted a pass in a 30-0 win over Sachem East.

Leo Lopez, East Islip: He returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown and rushed for 121 yards and two scores in a 54-14 win over Islip. He also had two interceptions.

Brian Luzzi, Bethpage: He rushed 13 times for 84 yards and three touchdowns and caused a fumble in a 32-21 win against Manhasset.

James McHugh, Seaford: He rushed for 227 yards on 27 carries, including a 35-yard touchdown run, in a 19-0 win over Cold Spring Harbor.

Matt Ollen, Floral Park: He rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and completed 4 of 5 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in a 39-13 win over Mineola.

Gavin Richards, Greenport/Southold/Mattituck: The junior quarterback passed for a 35-yard touchdown and ran 39 yards for another score in a 20-6 win over Wyandanch.

Max Shapiro, Hicksville: He completed 16 of 19 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 28 yards and a score in a 25-6 win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK.

DeAndre Smith, Wyandanch: He threw a 60-yard TD pass and made 14 tackles on defense in a 20-6 loss to Greenport/Southold/Mattituck.

Jake Trovato, Lindenhurst: He rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and had 14 tackles in a 42-27 win over North Babylon.

Olivia Vuotto, Lynbrook: She 4-for-4 on extra points and became the first female football player in school history to play and score for Lynbrook in a 41-6 win over Valley Stream South in Nassau Conference III.