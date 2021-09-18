Gridiron Greats: Week 2's top football performances
Sofia LaSpina, Mepham: The junior wide receiver became the first female football player to score a touchdown in Long Island history. She had three receptions for 45 yards, including a 4-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter of a 49-21 win over Roslyn.
Max Barone, Shoreham-Wading River: He rushed for 134 yards and had touchdown runs of 3, 28 and 18 yards in a 27-21 win over Miller Place. His 18-yarder with 2:54 left snapped a 21-21 tie and he ended the Panthers last shot with an interception.
Evan Colwell, Elmont: He rushed for 125 yards and two scores and added a scoring pass and a punt return for a TD in a 38-20 win over Sewanhaka.
Caden Lesiewicz, Floyd: He made a 34-yard field goal with six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to break a tie at 21 in a 24-21 win over Commack.
Daivon Lofton, North Babylon: He had 242 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries in a 30-29 win over Connetquot.
Tyler Martini, Wantagh: He rushed 16 times for 218 yards and had touchdown runs of 14 and 41 yards in a 20-13 win over Bethpage. He also recorded a sack for a loss of eight yards to end the half.
Tristan McMahon, Sachem East: He ran for 253 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a 23-15 win over Patchogue-Medford. His TD runs of 43 and 90 yards came early in the second half and helped Sachem East overcome a 7-6 halftime deficit.
Brayden Stahl, Smithtown West: Sophomore quarterback completed 12 of 24 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-34 win over Centereach. He also scored two touchdowns on the ground.
Christopher Stancarone, Division: He rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns and completed 14 of 16 passes for 122 yards and a score in a 30-0 win over Bellmore JFK.
Bakail Talmadge, Roosevelt: He had six catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-12 win over Mineola. His TD catches were of 60, 21 and 18 yards.
Jake Trovato, Lindenhurst: He rushed for 71 yards on 20 carries and scored on a 44-yard run in a 17-13 comeback win over Half Hollow Hills East. He also had 11 tackles, three for a loss and recovered a fumble to seal the win.
Charlie Sands, Sayville: He totaled eight tackles and a sack in a 9-3 win over Comsewogue.
Michael Wheat, Roslyn: The sophomore completed 20 of 37 passes for 320 yards and three scores in a 49-21 loss to Mepham.
Judah Williams, Center Moriches: He had 230 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries in a 35-28 win over East Hampton/Pierson.