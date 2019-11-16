Two defensive juggernauts were in the spotlight Friday night, and they did not disappoint.

The No. 3 Longwood defense held on just long enough to extend its season, defeating host No. 2 Sachem East, 14-12, in a Suffolk I football semifinal. It was the second barn-burner between these teams this season. Sachem East beat Longwood, 7-0, in their first matchup.

Longwood (8-2) plays the winner of No. 1 Floyd and No. 4 Patchogue-Medford in the county championship at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Stony Brook. Sachem East finishes 7-3.

An active defense was the ticket for Longwood in the first half.

Derrick Sperling stopped Sachem East quarterback Nick Stelling on fourth-and-3 at the Longwood 20 on the opening drive. Anele Nwanyanwu took the handoff on Longwood’s first play from scrimmage and went 80 yards for a touchdown to go ahead 7-0 after the PAT.

Longwood forced Sachem East into another turnover on downs midway through the second quarter to set up the next score. Longwood quarterback Noah Rattmer found Zach Soriano for a 44-yard touchdown pass down the right hash to send the Lions into the halftime break ahead 14-0.

The Longwood defense held Sachem East to just 51 yards of net offense and made six tackles for a loss in the first half.

“The first half was a great defensive show,” Longwood coach Jefferson Cipp said. “The second half, we started making mistakes … but the kids played hard enough in the last 24 minutes to win the game.”

Ryan Paolella put Sachem East on the board with an 8-yard touchdown run with 59 seconds left in the third quarter to get within 14-6.

Stelling capped a fourth-quarter drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Connor with 6:53 left to make it 14-12. But the Longwood defense stopped the 2-point run to keep a two-point advantage. Soriano intercepted a pass in the end zone with 1:23 left to seal the win.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Soriano said. “But we went all out on every play ... we were swarming out there tonight.”