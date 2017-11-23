In an all-star game featuring skill position players, it can be hard for the big guys in the trenches to stand out. Yet line play was very important in Thursday’s Nassau Exceptional Senior game, in which the best players of Conference I and IV defeated the best of Conference II and III, 28-13, at Mitchel Athletic Complex.

“We’re the tone setters of the game,” Carle Place’s Corey Iglesias said. “We start every single game and every single play. How the team does really depends on us.”

The Conference I and IV team controlled the line of scrimmage, running for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries. Carle Place quarterback Luke Caliendo led the way with 62 yards and a score on 11 carries.

“It’s really important that everybody plays as a unit and as one offensive line instead of individuals,” Massapequa’s James McGarrity said.

After Elmont’s Chester Anderson scored on a 6-yard run late in the first half, Iglesias almost had his time to shine. A short kickoff by Lynbrook’s Spencer Sundeberg landed near Iglesias, who chose to dive on top of it.

“I thought about picking it up and just running, but I stopped,” Iglesias said. “I’ve recovered a few fumbles, but I think that was just my second kickoff return.”

It ended up being a good decision, because the running game and the Conference I and IV defense remained in control the rest of the game.

“There’s nothing better than making a big play and a tackle,” said Massapequa’s Connor Payne, who played offensive and defensive line this season. “You know you’re not going to get all the recognition in the world, but it’s great to see plays open up and to play for your brothers and hit some people.”

Lineman Chris Rodriguez of Hewlett, who made six tackles to earn the defensive MVP award for Conference II and II, was among those tasked with keeping the high-powered offenses in check.

“I’m not going to lie. All the offensive lineman made me feel a bit undersized,” Rodriguez said. “I’m 5-7, not even 200 pounds, and it’s kind of scary watching those kids run after me. I just listened to my coaches and did my job and hoped my teammates would follow my lead.”

It was the final game for many of the players, and that isn’t lost on anyone.

“It was so much fun and I enjoyed every moment of it,” Iglesias said. “Everyone just wants to play and be on the field. There’s nothing like it.”

