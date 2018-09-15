Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
75° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Malverne vs. Clarke

Print

Malverne takes on Clarke in a Nassau football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

MORE PHOTOS

Plainview JFK fullback Nicholas Sallie gains some yardage Port Washington vs. Plainview JFK football Northport's Justin Gerdvil scores a touchdown against Lindenhurst Northport vs. Lindenhurst football East Islip RB Dylan Rigo powers his way East Islip vs. Westhampton football JFK wide receiver Jason Small, no.1, gains some Bellmore JFK vs Calhoun football Longwood RB Elrich Bowlay-Williams gets brought down for Longwood vs. Floyd football Wyandanch's Teywan Hailey (21) finds a crease in Greenport vs. Wyandanch football Northport's Tom Lauinger (8) runs the ball and Hills East vs. Northport football Freeport's Terrance Edmond leaps over the goal line Freeport vs. Farmingdale DYLAN LAUBE, WESTHAMPTON, 430 YARDS Sept. 23, 2017 400-yard rushers in Long Island history Long Island celebrates their 28-27 win over New Empire Challenge 2018 Long Island's Andrew Ris (13) looks for running History of the Empire Challenge Dylan Laube of Westhampton runs up the middle Empire Challenge football practice Shoreham-Wading River's Xavier Arline participates in the Blue Blue Chip high school football combine