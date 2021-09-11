TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Anthony Cucurullo of Bethpage dives into the end
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Manhasset vs. Bethpage

Print

Bethpage hosted Manhasset in a Nassau Conference III football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

MORE PHOTOS

Frank Ruta #8 of St. Anthonys rushes against Photos: St. Anthony's football vs. Delbarton (N.J.) Northport's Andrew Canales (50) bursts through the banner Photos: Bellport vs. Northport football Jake Ciolino #15 of Massapequa, right, makes a Photos: Massapequa vs. East Meadow football Carey's kickline performs during halftime at H. Frank Photos: Mepham vs. Carey football Bagpiper Frank Howard leads both teams out onto Photos: Center Moriches vs. Bayport-Blue Point football Walt Whitman's Luke Kannavos (60) and Longwood's Najee Photos: Whitman vs. Longwood football Greenport WR Kaiden Fisher grabs the pass over Photos: Wyandanch vs. Greenport/Southold/Mattituck football Nicholas La Rosa #36 of North Shore, left, Photos: North Shore vs. Clarke football Seafords John Raucci tries to cut the corner Photos: East Rockaway vs. Seaford football Deer Park TE Roony Elmon is brought down Photos: Rocky Point vs. Deer Park football Wantagh's Ryan Graham grabs the touchdown pass over Nassau IV football final: Wantagh vs. North Shore Manhasset's Aiden Mulholland (88) breaks into the secondary Nassau III football final: Manhasset vs. Plainedge photos Jack Cascadden #21 of Garden City puts his Nassau II football final: Garden City vs. MacArthur photos Massapequa DL Robert Koelmel stops Oceanside RB Andres Nassau I football final: Massapequa vs. Oceanside photos West Islip celebrates its victory over Bellport in Photos: Suffolk Conference II football championship Sayville quarterback Jack Cheshire runs the sidelines during Suffolk III football final: Sayville vs. Westhampton Floyd QB LaDuke Harris connects for a 12 Suffolk Conference I football final: Floyd vs. Whitman Massapequa's Tyler Payne (40) takes down Andres Duran Photos: Oceanside vs. Massapequa football Anthony Reale #25 of Wantagh tackles Tom Koford Photos: Seaford vs. Wantagh football Whitman RB Tim Hunter takes the handoff fourteen Photos: Whitman vs. Longwood football Leisaan Hibbert of Half Hollow Hills East finds Photos: Bellport vs. Hills East in Suffolk II semis West Islip WR Ryan Behrens sidesteps the tackle Photos: West Islip vs. Bellport football Devin Cline of Rocky Point pushes off Marc Photos: Harborfields vs. Rocky Point football James McHugh #1 of Seaford, right, gets congratulated Photos: Seaford vs. Clarke football
Didn’t find what you were looking for?