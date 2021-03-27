Massapequa senior quarterback John Giller knew his offensive line would be the key to overcoming rival Farmingdale in the signature Nassau I matchup on Saturday afternoon.

The line made key blocks all day and Giller took full advantage, leading Massapequa (3-0) with four total touchdowns in a 32-3 win.

"We honestly just play with swagger," Giller said. "We have the confidence and our offensive line is definitely the best in the county. We execute on the line every single play and that is how we are good. That is how we put up points."

Trailing 3-0 near the end of the first quarter, Massapequa started to find its rhythm on offense. Running back Timothy Morrow burst through the line for 12 yards on a 4th and 2 from the Dalers' 22-yerd line. One play later, Giller found Jake Ciolino in the back of the end zone for the 10-yard score to put them up 7-3 to start the second quarter.

"We were making some silly mistakes and we just had to compose ourselves," Massapequa head coach Kevin Shippos said. "It was our first time we have been behind this whole season. When you have that, that is when you got to take a step back and stay calm."

On Massapequa’s next drive, all they needed was one play. Giller broke free for a 57-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 14-3 with 8:42 to go in the first half.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Everyone knows this rivalry," Giller said. "People from all across the county will come to this game just because of this rivalry. We executed what we had to. We had a slow start and they went up 3-0, but then we came together and got the job done."

Massapequa kept the pressure on Farmingdale (1-2) to start the second half.

Giller broke free for a 25-yard run to set up the offense inside the red zone. Three plays later, on 4th and 8, Giller evaded the pass rush and found Timothy Garguilo in the end zone to go up 20-3 with 8:14 to go in the third quarter.

Massapequa tacked on another touchdown less than four minutes later.

Giller completed an out-route to Morrow, who blew past the defense for the 53-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 26-3. Giller completed 7 of 16 passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Morrow had nine carries for 55 yards and 61 yards receiving.

Running back Michael D’Alessandro capped off the scoring with a one-yard touchdown to make it 32-3 with 6:36 to go.

Running back Dominic Ciaccio led the Dalers with 135 yards on 24 carries.

Massapequa has outscored its opponents, 117-9, this year. Shippos said the team is prepared for anything as the season progresses.

"This is a tough game and things are going to happen -- injuries and COVID can happen," Shippos said. "You never know and guys have to continue to step up. You have to have depth and we have that. Going forward it is not going to get any easier. We play Syosset next week and they are a very good team. So we are going to have to have a great week of practice and be ready for them. "