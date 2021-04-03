TODAY'S PAPER
Syosset quarterback Stephen DeStefani straight arms Jake Ciolino
Massapequa vs. Syosset

Massapequa defeated host Syosset, 42-13, in a Nassau Conference I football game on Saturday.

