LIC Class I photos: Massapequa vs. Whitman

Massapequa won the Long Island Class I championship, 38-35, on a last-second field to defeat Whitman on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Hofstra.

Massapequa head coach Kevin Shippos watches over pregame
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Massapequa head coach Kevin Shippos watches over pregame practice before the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Luke Ciolino of Massapequa is all alone in
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Luke Ciolino of Massapequa is all alone in the end zone during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Michael DAlessandro of Massapequa cuts through the Whitman
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Michael D'Alessandro of Massapequa cuts through the Whitman line during the Long Island Class I championship football game at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Michael DAlessandro of Massapequa circles into the end
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Michael D'Alessandro of Massapequa circles into the end zone during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Massapequa quarterback Ryan Heidrich drops back to pass
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Massapequa quarterback Ryan Heidrich drops back to pass during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Massapequa's Jake Ciolino finds some open field during
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Massapequa's Jake Ciolino finds some open field during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Whitman quarterback Nicholas Bottoni looks for the long
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Whitman quarterback Nicholas Bottoni looks for the long receiver during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Massapequa at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Massapequa quarterback Ryan Heidrich hands off to Luke
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Massapequa quarterback Ryan Heidrich hands off to Luke Ciolino during the Long Island Class I championship football game at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Massapequa quarterback Ryan Heidrich rolls to his right
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Massapequa quarterback Ryan Heidrich rolls to his right during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Whitman's AJ Evans III cuts back to avoid
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Whitman's AJ Evans III cuts back to avoid Luke Ciolino of Massapequa during the Long Island Class I championship football game at Hofstra on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The Whitman fans give their team lots of
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

The Whitman fans give their team lots of support during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Massapequa at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Anthony Matturro (66) of Massapequa tackles Whitman's AJ
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Anthony Matturro (66) of Massapequa tackles Whitman's AJ Evans III during the Long Island Class I championship football game at Hofstra on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The Massapequa cheerleaders entertain during halftime of the
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

The Massapequa cheerleaders entertain during halftime of the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The Whitman kickline entertains during halftime of the
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

The Whitman kickline entertains during halftime of the Long Island Class I championship football game against Massapequa at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The Massapequa kickline entertains during halftime ofthe Long
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

The Massapequa kickline entertains during halftime ofthe Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Chris Silverio of Whitman makes the catch in
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Chris Silverio of Whitman makes the catch in front of Massapequa's Jake Ciolino during the Long Island Class I championship football game at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Ryan Fountain of Massapequa looks back on his
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Ryan Fountain of Massapequa looks back on his way to a touchdown during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Ryan Fountain of Massapequa signals his touchdown during
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Ryan Fountain of Massapequa signals his touchdown during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Massapequa quarterback Ryan Heidrich looks for running room
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Massapequa quarterback Ryan Heidrich looks for running room during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Chris Silverio of Whitman gets tackled by Massapequa's
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Chris Silverio of Whitman gets tackled by Massapequa's Kevin Kobs (3) and Michael DAlessandro during the Long Island Class I championship football game at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The Massapequa band performs during the Long Island
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

The Massapequa band performs during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The Whitman cheerleaders keep the crowd going during
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

The Whitman cheerleaders keep the crowd going during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Massapequa at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Whitman head coach Robin Rosa watches from the
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Whitman head coach Robin Rosa watches from the sidelines during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Massapequa at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Massapequa celebrates Ryan Fountains (11) touchdown during the
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Massapequa celebrates Ryan Fountains (11) touchdown during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Massapequa's Ryan Fountain comes away with the fumble
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Massapequa's Ryan Fountain comes away with the fumble recovery during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Massapequa's Alex Chillemi (32) kicks the winning field
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Massapequa's Alex Chillemi (32) kicks the game winning field goal with no time on the clock at the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Alex Chillemi (32) of Massapequa celebrates his winning
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Alex Chillemi (32) of Massapequa celebrates his winning field goal after the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Massapequa celebrates its 38-35 win over Whitman at
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Massapequa celebrates its 38-35 win over Whitman at the Long Island Class I championship football game at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Massapequa wins the Long Island Class I championship
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Massapequa wins the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

