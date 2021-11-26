LIC Class I photos: Massapequa vs. Whitman

Massapequa won the Long Island Class I championship, 38-35, on a last-second field to defeat Whitman on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Hofstra.

Massapequa head coach Kevin Shippos watches over pregame practice before the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Luke Ciolino of Massapequa is all alone in the end zone during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Michael D'Alessandro of Massapequa cuts through the Whitman line during the Long Island Class I championship football game at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Michael D'Alessandro of Massapequa circles into the end zone during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Massapequa quarterback Ryan Heidrich drops back to pass during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Massapequa's Jake Ciolino finds some open field during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Whitman quarterback Nicholas Bottoni looks for the long receiver during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Massapequa at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Massapequa quarterback Ryan Heidrich hands off to Luke Ciolino during the Long Island Class I championship football game at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Massapequa quarterback Ryan Heidrich rolls to his right during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Whitman's AJ Evans III cuts back to avoid Luke Ciolino of Massapequa during the Long Island Class I championship football game at Hofstra on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The Whitman fans give their team lots of support during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Massapequa at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Anthony Matturro (66) of Massapequa tackles Whitman's AJ Evans III during the Long Island Class I championship football game at Hofstra on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The Massapequa cheerleaders entertain during halftime of the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The Whitman kickline entertains during halftime of the Long Island Class I championship football game against Massapequa at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The Massapequa kickline entertains during halftime ofthe Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Chris Silverio of Whitman makes the catch in front of Massapequa's Jake Ciolino during the Long Island Class I championship football game at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Ryan Fountain of Massapequa looks back on his way to a touchdown during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Ryan Fountain of Massapequa signals his touchdown during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Massapequa quarterback Ryan Heidrich looks for running room during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Chris Silverio of Whitman gets tackled by Massapequa's Kevin Kobs (3) and Michael DAlessandro during the Long Island Class I championship football game at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The Massapequa band performs during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The Whitman cheerleaders keep the crowd going during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Massapequa at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Whitman head coach Robin Rosa watches from the sidelines during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Massapequa at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Massapequa celebrates Ryan Fountains (11) touchdown during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Massapequa's Ryan Fountain comes away with the fumble recovery during the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Massapequa's Alex Chillemi (32) kicks the game winning field goal with no time on the clock at the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Alex Chillemi (32) of Massapequa celebrates his winning field goal after the Long Island Class I championship football game against Whitman at Hofstra on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Massapequa celebrates its 38-35 win over Whitman at the Long Island Class I championship football game at Hofstra University on Friday, November 26, 2021.