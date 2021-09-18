Mepham's Sofia LaSpina becomes first female to score TD in LI history

Junior wide receiver Sofia LaSpina ran a short out and turned for the pass. Junior quarterback Peter Mayo rolled to his left and the lefthander delivered the ball just as LaSpina crossed the goal line. The timing was perfect. The play would have historical significance.

LaSpina made the catch for a 4-yard touchdown, thus becoming the first female football player in Long Island history to score a touchdown.

"I turned around and the ball was right on target, and I was in the end zone," LaSpina said. "It was so awesome. The first one to congratulate me was halfback Gabe Terra. The guys were all pumped up."

There was no end zone dance or spike as LaSpina handed the ball to the official and celebrated with her teammates.

The 15-year-old LaSpina, who started playing football in the seventh grade as a middle schooler at Grand Ave. in the Bellmore-Merrick School District, finished with three receptions for 45 yards in Mepham’s 49-21 win over Roslyn.

"We were all super excited as she’s worked exceptionally hard in practice with a great attitude and she keeps getting better and better," said Mepham coach Anthony Cracco, who gave LaSpina the game ball. "It was a really cool moment to be a part of."

LaSpina, a 5-5, 140-pounder, made her first varsity catch in the third quarter on a 5-yard out and turned it upfield for a 16-yard gain.

"Peter put it right in my hands, a really good throw," she said. "I went up the hash for 16 yards. I knew a big hit was coming and I just wanted to hold onto the ball. And it was a good hard hit."

"Her first catch she broke up field and picked up an extra 12 or 13 yards and took a pretty good shot in the secondary," Cracco said. "We were thrilled to get her the ball and the opportunity to shine."

Mayo said he and LaSpina have been friends since Martin Ave. Elementary School and to share the moment with her was an honor. It was special for him also — his first varsity TD pass.

"She runs very good routes and has very good hands," he said. "I throw to her all the time in practice and she gives our defense good looks. She competes. I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was until our coach said no female has ever scored in 85 years of Mepham football. That was a wow moment for me."

The moment made bigger as the first female to score a TD in Long Island history.