Michael Proios was twisting in the wind. But that was a good thing.

The slippery, skilled Mepham quarterback ran for a touchdown, threw two scoring passes and was elusive in and out of the pocket in leading the No. 2 Pirates to a 33-13 victory over No. 5 Carey on Friday night in a Nassau II semifinal at Hofstra.

Mepham (8-2) will face No. 1 Garden City on Friday at Hofstra in the Nassau II championship game. Carey finished 5-5.

Proios, who had 169 yards on 13 carries, faked a toss and sliced through a big hole on the right side to go 66 yards for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage. The Seahawks answered when Dominic Rutigliano hit Nick Giacalone on a quick slant over the middle, which became a 54-yard TD pass when Giacalone made a juggling catch between two defenders and broke free.

Proios, who went 11-for-19 for 138 yards, was at it again in the final 1:28 of the half. He made a slick look-left, pivot-and-pass-right move, connecting with Jack Gibbons for a 31-yard gain. Proios then rolled left and hit Anthony Paolino for a 9-yard TD with 57 seconds left. A missed PAT left the Pirates with a 13-7 halftime lead.

Mepham’s defense, led by James Hatcliffe (6 1⁄2 tackles), Matt Hegi (6 1⁄2) and Kevin McCleneghan (six), controlled things from then on. At one point late in the third quarter, Mepham outgained Carey 312-81 from the line of scrimmage. Proios rolled right and hit Anthony Novello for a 12-yard TD pass that produced a 19-6 lead.

Later in the third, the Pirates drove 52 yards to paydirt, with Proios contributing a 2-yard run for a first down after taking a big hit at the line of scrimmage. Michael Estevez did the bulk of the work from there, busting up the middle 11 yards for a score.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rutigliano drove Carey 71 yards in 10 plays, with Patrick McGrath scoring from the 1 to make it 25-13 after Rutigliano hit Riley DeMeo for 11 yards to the 1.

The Seahawks then recovered an onside kick, but the Pirates stiffened and put away the game with a nine-play, 80-yard drive that included passes of 20 and 21 from Proios to McCleneghan. Nah’jel Sands ran it in from the 2 and Proios had a two-point conversion pass to Hatcliffe.