Leave it to the smallest player on the field to make the biggest play. Height really doesn’t measure heart when you’re Miller Place senior Anthony Filippetti.

The 5-foot-3 defensive back tackled Frank Vano after a 36-yard gain at the 2-yard line as time expired to secure the first county football title for Miller Place since the inception of the Long Island Championships in 1992.

Filippetti’s tackle sealed Miller Place’s 33-25 win over Babylon Thursday night in LaValle Stadium at Stony Brook University before a crowd of more than 2,500.

“His size doesn’t matter, he brings the energy and makes big plays all the time,” said Miller Place linebacker Joe Munno, who finished with 12 tackles. “He had a great game.”

Filippetti also keyed the Panther’s winning touchdown drive. After Babylon linebacker Sean Baudille sacked quarterback sacked Anthony Seymour for a 7-yard loss, Filippetti got behind the secondary for a 27-yard reception to the Babylon 6. Two plays later, Seymour faked a handoff to Tyler Ammirato heading over right tackle and Seymour bolted off left tackle for a 3-yard TD run to snap a 25-25 tie. Seymour added the two-point conversion pass to the leaping Tom Nealis on a fade in the corner of the end zone for the final margin.

The frenetic county title winning drive started with 1:45 left in the game and finished with 21 seconds left. The Panthers drove 66 yards in seven plays for the title.

“They were crashing hard on the end and we went on a misdirection counter,” said Miller Place coach Greg Murphy. “Anthony just kept it and followed his block. It was a drive to remember.”

Miller Place (10-1) will make its first appearance in the Long island Class IV championship game. The Panthers will meet Seaford (9-2), next Friday at noon in Shuart Stadium at Hofstra University.

The winning drive came on the heels of a fantastic defensive stand. Miller Place stopped Babylon at its 34 on a fourth down and 8 play. GeJuan Booker caught a pass in the flat and was immediately tackled in the open field by defensive end Alex Herbst.

“Herbst had a huge game,” Murphy said. “That was such a big play and gave us the momentum and the ball with a chance to win it. And our offense responded.”

The game was a back and forth affair.

Babylon made a bold statement on its opening drive. The Panthers drove 70 yards in six plays, capped by a Justin Vega 48-yard burst up the middle for a touchdown. John Guerrero added the extra-point kick to make it 7-0 with 8:40 remaining.

Miller Place responded immediately. Filippetti broke a 54-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage and Cameron Hammer added the kick to tie the score at 7 with 7:43 left in the first quarter.

Babylon quarteback Joe Rende capped a 10-play, 71-yard drive with a 3-yard scoring run for a 13-7 lead with 2:26 left in the first quarter. A 34-yard run by Booker keyed the march. But Miller Place came right back. Seymour fired a 34-yard touchdown pass to Nealis to tie it at 13 on the first play of the second quarter.

Miller Place forged its first lead on the next possession. On a third down and 10 play, Seymour hit Nealis for 54 yards on a crossing pattern to the 3. Three plays later, Ammirato scored on a 3-yard run for a 19-13 lead with 4:24 left in the half.

Babylon wasn’t done. They went 63 yards in 10 plays and Rende scored from three yards out to tie it at 19 with 40 seconds left in the half.

Ammirato scored his second touchdown for the 25-19 third quarter lead before Vega caught a 3-yard pass from Rende to tie it at 25.

“The game was everything we thought it would be,” Murphy said. “And it feels great to get the win.”