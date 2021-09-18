TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Shoreham-Wading River RB Max Barone bursts through the
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Miller Place vs. Shoreham-Wading River

Print

Shoreham-Wading River defeated visiting Miller Place, 27-21, in a Suffolk Division IV football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

MORE PHOTOS

Bethpage defenders Anthony Cucurullo (31) and Justin Crumb Photos: Wantagh vs. Bethpage football Mark Anthony Scott of St. John the Baptist Photos: SJB vs. Xaverian football Ward Melville's Jackson Weber (9) and Riverhead's Gaberiel Photos: Ward Melville vs. Riverhead Westhampton's Geoff Arrasate breaks up a third-down pass Football photos: East Islip vs. Westhampton Oceanside quarterback Charlie McKee picks up yards on Football photos: Oceanside 31, Farmingdale 21 Dakim Griffin of Half Hollow Hills East runs Football photos: Lindenhurst 17, Hills East 13 Frank Ruta #8 of St. Anthonys rushes against Photos: St. Anthony's football vs. Delbarton (N.J.) Bethpage quarterback Luke Galgano fakes the handoff to Photos: Manhasset vs. Bethpage football Northport's Andrew Canales (50) bursts through the banner Photos: Bellport vs. Northport football Jake Ciolino #15 of Massapequa, right, makes a Photos: Massapequa vs. East Meadow football Carey's kickline performs during halftime at H. Frank Photos: Mepham vs. Carey football Bagpiper Frank Howard leads both teams out onto Photos: Center Moriches vs. Bayport-Blue Point football Walt Whitman's Luke Kannavos (60) and Longwood's Najee Photos: Whitman vs. Longwood football Greenport WR Kaiden Fisher grabs the pass over Photos: Wyandanch vs. Greenport/Southold/Mattituck football Nicholas La Rosa #36 of North Shore, left, Photos: North Shore vs. Clarke football Seafords John Raucci tries to cut the corner Photos: East Rockaway vs. Seaford football Deer Park TE Roony Elmon is brought down Photos: Rocky Point vs. Deer Park football Wantagh's Ryan Graham grabs the touchdown pass over Nassau IV football final: Wantagh vs. North Shore Manhasset's Aiden Mulholland (88) breaks into the secondary Nassau III football final: Manhasset vs. Plainedge photos Jack Cascadden #21 of Garden City puts his Nassau II football final: Garden City vs. MacArthur photos Massapequa DL Robert Koelmel stops Oceanside RB Andres Nassau I football final: Massapequa vs. Oceanside photos West Islip celebrates its victory over Bellport in Photos: Suffolk Conference II football championship Sayville quarterback Jack Cheshire runs the sidelines during Suffolk III football final: Sayville vs. Westhampton Floyd QB LaDuke Harris connects for a 12 Suffolk Conference I football final: Floyd vs. Whitman
Didn’t find what you were looking for?