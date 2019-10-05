After struggling to put up any points in the first half Mineola made a few halftime adjustments.

Whatever the Mustangs did, it worked. They scored on the first drive of the second half and used that momentum to beat Floral Park, 21-7, Friday night.

Quarterback John Salamone scored on a 24-yard touchdown run to cut Mineola's deficit to 7-6 with 6:53 left in the third quarter. The extra point was no good.

Trailing 7-6 after three quarters, Salamone connected with Matt Tarantola on a screen pass that went for a 21-yard touchdown pass with 11:42 left to play to give Mineola (3-1) its first lead. Salamone hit Aidan McMahon for the two-point conversion to give Mineola a 14-7 lead and the momentum.

“[Salamone] is a good athlete and a very good leader,” Mineola coach Dan Guido said. “He throws the ball well enough so we can throw. He also runs the ball well and he is really smart on the field.”

The most effective adjustment Guido made was on the offensive line and it worked like a charm on the go-ahead touchdown.

“We changed up a couple of things,” Guido said of the halftime adjustments. “We changed some of the guys playing where they were and they seemed to do it right. All of a sudden it flipped.”

After Tarantola’s touchdown, the defense was able to stave off Floral Park’s comeback attempt. McMahon returned an interception 10-yards for a score to extend Mineola’s lead to 21-7 with 2:22 remaining in the game.

Floral Park (2-2) gained a 7-0 lead when Anthony Martella caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Christopher Naronis and Stephen Sommo tacked on the extra point during the opening minutes of the second quarter.