TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Evening
SEARCH
56° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Matthew LoMonaco powers Mount Sinai past Hampton Bays

Mount Sinai's Matthew LoMonaco breaks a tackle by

Mount Sinai's Matthew LoMonaco breaks a tackle by Hampton Bays's River Orlando on his way to the end zone making the score 20-0 during the second quarter at Mount Sinai High School on October 25th, 2019. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Gene Morris gene.morris@newsday.com @GeneMorris
Print

Matthew LoMonaco’s stat line was impressive Friday night.

The all-purpose, do-everything back from Mount Sinai ran for a 22-yard touchdown in the second quarter and caught a 35-yard touchdown to cap the scoring in the Mustangs' 35-0 win over visiting Hampton Bays in a Suffolk IV football game.

But he could have had more.

LoMonaco had both kick and punt return touchdowns called back because of penalties, Mount Sinai coach Vinnie Ammirato said.

“He’s the kind of guy that plays everywhere on the field,” Ammirato said. “We really just try to get the ball in his hands however possible.”

Having a quarterback like Brandon Ventarola certainly helps. He tossed the touchdown pass to LoMonaco and ran for a 13-year score.

“This year we’ve really been able to run the ball and throw it effectively,” Ammirato said. “I think Brandon is one of the hidden gems that people don’t know about at quarterback and our offensive line is getting better and better each week.”

Mike Trepeta opened the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Jack Schirtzer added a 17-yard scoring run in the third quarter to help Mount Sinai improve to 7-0. Hampton Bays is 3-5.

“We really preach to our kids that you are only guaranteed to get eight games,” Ammirato said. “Our goal is just to get better each week.”

It would be understandable to start looking ahead to a potential Suffolk championship rematch with Shoreham-Wading River, who the Mustangs beat, 35-21, two weeks ago, but Ammirato said his team still needs to clean some things up.

“The game was a little sloppy and there were some special teams penalties,” he said. “Once the flags start coming, sometimes it kind of snowballs but it’s all things that are correctable.”

The Mustangs host Bayport-Blue Point next Friday night to close out the regular season.

“Once those first eight games are done everybody starts fresh and has the same record in the playoffs,” Ammirato said. “But if your focus isn’t on the game that’s in front of you then you can get into trouble pretty quickly.”

Gene Morris joined Newsday's sports department in September 2012 and covers high school sports. He earned a journalism degree from Stony Brook University in 2010.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

MacArthur's James Katcher gets away from Liam Westfield Garden City vs. MacArthur photos
Thomas Crowe of Sayville makes the catch for Hills West vs. Sayville photos
Brian Emmans of Southampton tees off on the Suffolk boys golf team championships pictures
Gary Jiang of Jericho keeps his eye on Nassau boys badminton final: Jericho vs. Great Neck South
Tom Von Bargen of Wantagh, right, looks to Wantagh vs. Mineola photos
Luke Lombardi of Plainedge looks to cut behind South Side vs. Plainedge photos
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search