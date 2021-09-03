Nassau Conference I: What to watch for

NASSAU CONFERENCE I

Coaching spotlight

For 40 years, Buddy Krumenacker has been the coach at the center of a pregame huddle, commanding his team before taking the field.

Krumenacker, who graduated from Farmingdale High School in 1965, is entering his 40th season as a varsity head coach. He’s entering his 29th year as Farmingdale head coach, dating back to 1993. Prior, he was the Hempstead head coach for 11 years (1978-1988).

He has won 13 county championships as a head coach, including eight at Farmingdale and one Long Island Class I championship.

Must-see games

Hempstead at Syosset, Saturday, September 11, 2 p.m.: Hempstead’s Jakkai Stith is a natural playmaker at quarterback. He helped lead Hempstead to a 3-1 record last spring after an 0-8 record the year before. This will be one of the toughest tests for Hempstead, going up against another incredible playmaker in Luca Cutolo. Cutolo, a receiver, had 11 touchdowns last season.

Massapequa at Oceanside, Saturday, October 2, 3 p.m.: The moment the schedule was released, there’s no doubt Nassau County football fans quickly scanned to find this matchup. Oceanside defeated Massapequa, 42-34, in the regular season last year, but Massapequa halted Oceanside’s perfect season with a 36-29 victory in the Nassau Conference I championship. Both teams will have a lot to play for again in what could be another championship preview.

Farmingdale at Massapequa, Saturday, October 30, 2 p.m.: This is inarguably one of the best rivalries on Long Island. Not just because the schools are separated by fewer than five miles, but they are consistently battling at the top of Nassau I. Massapequa has won three of the last four matchups and both teams certainly have this matchup circled on their calendars.

Port Washington at East Meadow, Saturday, October 16, 2 p.m.: Port Washington is another program amid a turnaround. The Vikings went 5-4 in 2019 before finishing 1-2 last season (with losses to Massapequa and Oceanside) in a COVID-19 shortened season. East Meadow went 5-4 last season and reached the semifinals, but the Jets graduated 25 players and returned two starters this year.

Impact players

Charlie McKee, Oceanside, QB, 6-1, 205, Sr.

The Stony Brook commit completed 126 of 196 passes (65.6 percent) for 1,459 yards and 16 touchdowns compared with two interceptions last season. The 6-1 dual-threat QB also rushed for 288 yards and 12 touchdowns on 74 carries.

Luca Cutolo, Syosset, WR/DB, 5-11,185, Sr.

He is a touchdown waiting to happen any time the ball is in his hands. Cutolo had 11 total touchdowns (nine receiving), including four scores of at least 70 yards, last season. His speed and playmaking ability make him an elite offensive player on Long Island.

Jordan Smikle, Farmingdale, WR/DB, 6-3, 175, Sr.

The 6-3, 175-pound receiver has terrific hands and creates matchup nightmares for opponents. The three-year starter had 14 receptions for 307 yards and four touchdowns in five games last season.