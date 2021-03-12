1. OCEANSIDE (7-3)

Coach: Rob Blount

Key players: Charlie McKee, QB, Jr.; Thomas Flavin, RB/WR/DB, Sr.; Andres Duran, RB/LB, Jr.; Mario DePasquale, OL/DL, Sr.; Giff Stiansen, OL/DL, Sr.

The Sailors return 11 starters from last year, led by McKee, who completed 69 percent of his passes for 2,636 yards and 23 touchdowns. Flavin had 900 total yards and 12 touchdowns and Duran added nine rushing touchdowns.

2. MASSAPEQUA (7-3)

Coach: Kevin Shippos

Key players: John Giller, QB, Sr.; Michael Rollo, OL/DL, Sr.; Timmy Morrow, WR/DB, Sr.; R.J. Koelmel, OL/DL, Sr.; Dominick Casamassina, TE/LB, Sr.Massapequa returns five starters on both sides of the ball, with Giller ready to take the next step at quarterback. The 6-footer passed for 1,150 yards with 14 touchdowns to only one interception last year. Giller added 587 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

3. FARMINGDALE (8-3)

Coach: Buddy Krumenacker

Key players: Dom Ciaccio, RB/LB, Sr.; Lorenzo Ramos, RB/LB, Sr.; Christian Lembo, TE/DE, Sr.; Sean Petzold, DT/OT, Sr.; Jordan Smikle, WR/DB, Jr.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ciaccio and Ramos combined for 1,173 all-purpose yards and 72 tackles for the Nassau Conference I runner-ups. They look to be in the championship picture again this year.

4. FREEPORT (12-0)

Coach: Russ Cellan

Key players: Christian Quinn, WR/DB, Sr.; Tyrek Rawls, OL/LB, Sr.; Wildy Baez, OL/DL, Sr.; Kobe Valdez, OL/LB, Sr.

The Red Devils lost a lot of talent from last season’s Long Island Class I championship team from graduation and transfers, but still look to be in the title mix.

5. SYOSSET (2-6)

Coach: Paul Rorke

Key players: Jayson Singer, RB/LB, Sr.; Thomas Henry, OL/LB, Sr.; Luca Cutolo, WR/DB, Jr.; Daniel Greenfield, OL/DL, Sr.; Stephen DeStefani, QB, Sr.

Syosset returns experience at the line of scrimmage, led by Henry and Greenfield. Singer will take on a larger role on offense and a key defensive presence at linebacker.

6. PORT WASHINGTON (5-4)

Coach: Kevin Cloghessy

Key players: Michael Cichon, OL/DT, Sr.; RJ Holt, OL/DT, Sr.; Daron Proctor, RB/DB, Sr.; Henry Haberman, S/WR/RB, Jr.; Jett Reiter, QB/DB, Jr.

Cichon and Holt will control the line of scrimmage, with two big bodies set to propel the run game and put pressure on opposing offenses.

7. EAST MEADOW (4-5)

Coach: Douglas Bange

Key players: Chris Barry, RB/LB, Sr.; Marc Giraud, FB/DL/LB, Sr.; Alvaro Lopez-Salinas, OL/LB, Sr.; James Saragossi, QB/DB, Sr.; Austin Tenzer, FB/TE/LB, Sr.

Barry rushed for 314 yards and six touchdowns and Giraud added 618 yards and eight touchdowns to lead a strong backfield. Lopez-Salinas controls the line of scrimmage on offense and the defensive unit.

8. HEMPSTEAD (0-8)

Coach: Sylas Pratt

Key players: Donovan Levenor, WR/DB, Sr.; Kevin Garcia, OL/DE, Sr.; Jakkai Stith, QB, So.; Jaeden Samuels, OL/DL, Jr.

The Tigers return a strong, young core from last year, along with the senior leadership and playmaking of Levaner and Garcia.

9. UNIONDALE (4-5)

Coach: Philip Coppola

Key players: Isaiah Lee, RB/LB, Sr.; Nathaniel Moorer, WR/DB, Sr.; Jordan Evelyn, TE/LB, Sr.; Matthew Jackson, OL/DL, Sr.

Lee led the Knights in tackles last season and Moorer led in receiving yards. Uniondale gave a scare to Massapequa in the playoffs before falling, 43-36, last year.

10. BALDWIN (3-6)

Coach: Stephen Carroll

Key players: Trey Parkin, RB/LB, Sr.; Kenny Ojeikere, WR/DB, Sr.; Keyon Wingate, RB/LB, Sr.; Maurice Webster, DB/RB, Sr.; Sage Burke, DB/WR, Sr.

The Bruins: Parkin will lead the way, after posting six rushing TDs and 33 tackles last year. Ojeikere had 18 tackles and Wingate had 44 tackles.

11. PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE JFK (5-4)

Coach: Chris Rogler

Key players: Dan Cook, TE/LB, Sr.; Alex Kyriacou, RB/LB, Sr.; Jacob Bater, OL/DL, Sr.; Perry Azougi, RB/S, Sr.; Sal Vazquez, WR. Jr.

The Hawks have a solid core of players that can create plays in space. Cook and Kyriacou will be key contributors on both sides of the ball and Bater controls the line of scrimmage.

12. WESTBURY (2-6)

Coach: Savalis Charles

Key players: Tebshem Strong, RB/LB, Sr.; Thomas King III, OL/DL, Sr.; Mickenson Simon, QB/DB, Sr.; Kevaugne Watson, WR/DB, Sr.; Ke’shaun Robinson-Skeene,

Strong had 90 rushing yards and a touchdown in a win over Hicksville last year. Westbury will rely on its senior core this season with hopes of a competitive season in Conference I.

13. HERRICKS (3-5)

Coach: Mike Yoo

Key players: John Abraham, OL/DL, Sr.; Marcus Osieczkowski, WR/DB, Sr.; Marvin Lee, QB/LB, Jr.; Teg Singh, OL/DL, Jr.; Ryan Oommen, RB/DB, Jr.

Abraham will lead an improved offensive line as Osieczkowski figures to be a playmaker on both sides of the ball.

14. HICKSVILLE (1-7)

Coach: Joel Cardoza

Key players: Jason Jagmohan, RB/DE/LB, Sr.; Kyle Telesky, QB/WR/DB, Jr.; Griffin Ward, WR/LB/DB, Jr.

Jagmohan had 66 rushing yards in a win over Hempstead last season, and leads the defensive effort. Telesky will take over the offense.