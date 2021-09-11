Nassau Conference I football Week 1 recap

Max Shapiro completed 16 of 19 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 28 yards and a TD on eight carries to lead Hicksville past Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 25-6, in a Nassau Conference I season opener for both teams on Saturday.

Vincenzo Cappuccilli had five receptions for 120 yards and two scores, Gus DeJesus had six receptions for 67 yards and Owen Hickey had two receptions for 27 yards and a TD in the victory for the Comets.

Jarel Turner had 82 yards on 12 carries and Dan Ulloa added 53 yards on 15 carries to go with 10 tackles and two forced fumbles for Hicksville (1-0).

Freeport 27, Westbury 0: D’Angelo Gordon’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Drayton-Thomas capped a 21-point first quarter for Freeport. Kesson Sorsor recovered a fumble in the end zone to give the Red Devils (1-0) a 14-0 lead.

Gordon added 66 yards on 10 rushes and Martese Davenport and Tahliel Simpson each ran in scores for Freeport.

Oceanside 34, Uniondale 7: Charlie McKee had 231 yards and four touchdowns through the air for Oceanside. McKee gave the Sailors a 6-0 lead with his first scoring pass when he connected with Logan Lyson in the end zone.

Ronnie Kraemer hauled in two TD throws in the first quarter, helping Oceanside (1-0) grab a 21-point lead. Richie Hosein had 110 yards and a score on five receptions. Brian Kraemer had 36 yards on the ground including a 2-yard plunge that resulted in the game’s final TD.

Farmingdale 38, Port Washington 7: The Farmingdale defense had three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown by James Dilger to end the first half. Dilger and Trevor Gayron had 10 tackles apiece.

Ryan Woodland made a one-handed catch on a 77-yard TD early in the fourth quarter to help the Dalers (1-0) pull away. Woodland finished with 88 yards receiving and the score. Jordan Smikle added 45 yards receiving and a TD. Kyle Wilson rushed for three scores and was 8-for-14 passing for 173 yards with two TDs.

Henry Haberman rushed for 132 yards and a score on 21 carries to lead Port Washington.

Syosset 32, Hempstead 14: Matt Ranges threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Syosset. Robert Trapeo caught two TD passes and Luca Accardo had the other scoring reception.

John Munoz had an 18-yard TD run in the first quarter to put Syosset (1-0) up two scores.