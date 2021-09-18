Nassau Conference I football Week 2 recap

Charlie McKee ran for 107 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 106 yards on 11 of 17 passing for Oceanside in its 31-21 win over Farmingdale in Nassau Conference I on Friday.

McKee ran for scores of 1, 3, 13 and 24 yards. His 13-yard score in the third quarter gave Oceanside a 21-6 lead, after an extra point. Frank Morizio kicked a 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Sailors a 31-14 lead. Oceanside is 2-0.

Freeport 48, Hicksville 20: Donte Lloyd ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, Martese Davenport ran for 87 yards and a touchdown on five carries and D’Angelo Gordon ran for 20 yards and a score and completed all three of his pass attempts for 47 yards to lead Freeport. The Red Devils improved to 2-0.

Massapequa 35, Syosset 21: Ryan Heidrich threw for 190 yards and a touchdown and ran for 125 yards and two scores for Massapequa. Mike D’Alessandro rushed for 85 yards and two scores for Massapequa (2-0).

East Meadow 28, Westbury 12: Brian Terino had eight carries for 55 yards and a touchdown and Matt Rodriguez had 10 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown to lead East Meadow. The Jets improved to 1-1.

Hempstead 36, Uniondale 0: Naeshawn Parsons returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown and caught a 55-yard pass from Jakkai Stith to lead Hempstead (1-1). Stith also ran for a 90-yard touchdown.