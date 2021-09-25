Nassau Conference I football Week 3 recap

Charlie McKee completed 23 of 27 passes for 327 yards and five touchdowns to lead Oceanside past Hempstead, 34-20, Saturday in Nassau Conference I.

Nicky Cairo caught four passes for 44 yards and two touchdowns, Nick Ebel caught four passes for 46 yards and a score,

Ronnie Kraemer added five receptions for 47 yards and a TD and Logan Lyson had five catches for 59 yards and a score.

Richie Hosein caught eight passes for 131 yards for the Sailors (3-0).

Farmingdale 34, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 0: Tomaso Ramos returned two punts for a TD in the first quarter for Farmingdale.

Ramos rushed for 81 yards and a TD on seven carries and Kyle Wilson connected with Jordan Smikle for an 8-yard TD to wrap up the scoring.

Sal Posillico rushed for 21 yards and a TD on five carries. Joseph Bleck led the defense with nine ackles and a sack for the Dalers (2-1).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Massapequa 28, Port Washington 0: Ryan Heidrich threw for 226 yards and two scores and Jake Ciolino had five catches for 154 yards and two scores to lead Massapequa.

Michael D’Alessandro rushed for two scores for Massapequa (3-0).

East Meadow 24, Hicksville 19: Patrick Spinola completed 4 of 5 passes for 147 yards and rushed for 80 yards and two scores on 10 carries for East Meadow.

Brian Surless had four carries for 65 yards and two catches for 60 yards for the Jets (2-1).