Nassau Conference II football team previews

1. GARDEN CITY (8-0)

Coach: Dave Ettinger

Five key players: Jack Cascadden, RB/DE, Sr.; Brendan Staub, OL/DL, Sr.; Luke Schmitt, QB, Sr.; Will Peters, TE/LB, Sr.; Robert Derkash, WR/DB, Sr.

The Trojans: Cascadden carried Garden City towards a 14-7 win over MacArthur in the Nassau Conference II championship game in May. He ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

2. MACARTHUR (6-2)

Coach: Bobby Fehrenbach

Five key players: James Napoli, RB/DB, Sr.; Matthew Papach, WR/DB, Sr.; Finn Duffy, RB/LB, Sr.; Ryan Muller, QB, Sr.; Anthony Tufano, OL/DL, Sr.

The Generals: Napoli averaged over seven yards per carry in the spring and scored four touchdowns. Duffy made 53 tackles and had a sack and Papach made 22 tackles and had three interceptions.

3. CAREY (2-3)

Coach: Mike Stanley

Five key players: Dean Metzger, QB, Sr.; Kyle Lewis, WR/DB, Sr.; Joseph Bonelli, RB/DL, Sr.; Raymond Bediean, LB/RB, Sr.; Carter Kurz, OL/DL, Sr.

The Seahawks: Metzger is a duel-threat with a strong arm who can break a long run on any snap, Stanley said Lewis might be the best pure route runner he’s had in his 15 years as coach.

4. VALLEY STREAM CENTRAL (3-2)

Coach: Michael Rubino

Five key players: Josh Rogers, RB/LB, Jr.; Mohammed Dafalla, WR/DB, Jr.; Antonio Padilla, F/LB, Sr.; Showayne Lumsden, LT/DT, Jr.; Ingel Jones, WR/CB, WB/CB, Sr.

The Eagles: Rogers returns after being injured last spring. He’s extremely quick in small spaces and can read blocks well. Dafalla made 10 catches in the spring. He knows his route tree inside and out and led the team in interceptions as a defensive back.

5. NEW HYDE PARK (4-2)

Coach: Colin Maier

Five key players: Eric Orbon, LB/TE, Sr.; Steve Mirabile, OL/DL, Sr.; Nick DePompeis, RB/DB, Sr.; Dom Fulgieri, WR/DB, Sr.; Jake Rodgers, OL/DL, Jr.

The Gladiators: Orbon made 72 tackles and Mirabile made 27 in the spring. Walter Reyes added 42 tackles. DePompeis and Fulgieri both scored four touchdowns and made 25 tackles apiece.

6. ELMONT (3-3)

Coach: Jay Hegi

Five key players: Evan Colwell, WR/LB, Sr.; Tyler Myers, RB/LB, Sr.; Rashaun Stephens, WR/CB, Jr,; Precious Ekeh, T/DE, Jr. Taj Young, WR/LB, Jr.

The Spartans: They are deep at the receiver spot with five viable targets. Stephens is fast and has great hands. Colwell scored four rushing touchdowns and threw for three more last spring.

7. MEPHAM (1-4)

Coach: Anthony Cracco

Five key players: Dominick Novello, RB/LB, Jr.; Ryan Their, RB/DL, Jr.; Nicholas Honerkamp, QB/DB, Sr.; Kevin Perry, OL/DL, Jr.; Chris Norris, DL, Jr.

The Pirates: Novello can do it all. In addition to making 45 tackles (seven for loss) last spring, he also is the placekicker and punter. He lines up all over the field, creating all kinds of mismatches.

8. LONG BEACH (3-3)

Coach: Scott Martin

Five key players: Matt Grossman, OL/DL, Sr.; Chris Buonocore, WR/DB, Sr.; Jeff Conway, QB/LB, Jr.; Owen Stark, RB/LB, Sr.; Jack Miller, RB/LB, Jr.

The Marines: Buonocore made 21 tackles as a cornerback last spring. Stark returns after missing four games due to injury, he made ten tackles and had an interception in limited action.

9. BALDWIN (2-4)

Coach: Frank Chimienti

Five key players: Cadeem Ramsay, WR/DE, Sr.; Jake Davidson, OL/DL, So.; Sean Platt, WR/DB, Sr.; Zach Kirschner, QB, Sr.; Dan Taylor, WR/DB, Sr.

The Bruins: Ramsay is 6-4, 200 pounds and runs a 4.8 – as dangerous a pass catcher as he is coming around the edge on defense. At 5-11, 240, Davidson adds to a strong defensive line.

10. HERRICKS (4-1)

Coach: Tom Graef

Five key players: Ryan Oommen, RB/DB, Sr.; Krish Chand, OL/DE, Sr.; Marvin Lee, QB/MLB, Sr.; Aaron Cho, WR/DB, Sr.; Tegveer, Singh, OL/DT, Sr.

The Highlanders: They won their final four games in the spring and hope to continue winning ways under first-year head coach Graef. Oommen averaged 6.3 yards per carry and scored seven touchdowns.

11. CALHOUN (1-7)

Coach: Brian Moeller

Five key player: Max Smith, FB/LB, Sr.; Matt Edouard, RB/DB, Sr.; Anthony Cunha, OL/DL, Sr.; Gavin Grech, TE/DL, Sr.; Wyatt Knowles, QB, Sr.

The Colts: Smith is a film buff, looking at tape of opponents until he can find that perfect edge. His knowledge of an opposing offense is second-to-none come Saturday afternoon.

12. SEWANHAKA (4-2)

Coach: George Kasimatis

Five key players: Tyler Harts, WR/DB, Sr.; Caireek Belnaves, WR/DB, Sr.; Dominick Balleta, QB, Jr.; Markese Gadson, TE/LB, Jr.; Kamari Denhart, WR/DB, Jr.

Sewanhaka: Expect them to throw more than recent years. Harts and Belnaves are both basketball players and over six feet tall. Kasimatis said Belnaves has the best hands of anyone he’s coached in his 13 years at the helm.

13. GLEN COVE (0-5)

Coach: Steve Tripp

Five key players: Andrew Guster, OL/DL, Sr.; Anthony Schettino, RB/LB, Sr.; Joe Rant, OL/DL, Sr.; Gio White, WR/LB, Sr.; Khaleem Zachary, QB/DB, Sr.

The Big Red: They’re moving up from Nassau III to II. Guster can play multiple positions and will move from inside linebacker to defensive end this season.

14. ROSLYN

Coach: Jordan Haber

Five key players: Michael Wheat, QB/S, So.; Dylan Goodman, RB/DB, Jr.; Yianni Lagudis, WR/DB, Jr.; Mikey Rice, WR/LB, Sr.; Jack Carrozzo, OL/DL, Sr.

The Bulldogs: This is their first varsity season in five years. The group went 4-1 as a JV team in the spring. Wheat has been running the offense for the past two seasons and can make any throw on the field.