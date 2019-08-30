1. GARDEN CITY TROJANS

Coach: Dave Ettinger, 5th season

2018 record: 12-0

KEY PLAYERS

Christian Sullivan, OL/LB, 6-5, 255, Sr.; Billy Kephart, OL/LB, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Holden Overbeck, QB/TE, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Ford Carney, RB/DB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Christian Holloway, OL/DL, 6-2, 215, Sr.

ABOUT THE TROJANS

Three-time reigning Long Island Champions carry a 36-game winning streak into the season and will look to Sullivan and Kephart to anchor the offensive line.

2. MACARTHUR GENERALS

Coach: Bobby Fehrenbach, 21st season

2018 record: 6-4

KEY PLAYERS

Hugh Kelleher, RB/LB, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Sean Tierney, OL/DL, 6-2, 255, Sr.; Dan Calderon, WR/LB, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Joe Manfredo, QB/DB, 5-7, 160, Sr.; Colin Muller, TE/DB, 6-0, 180, Sr.

ABOUT THE GENERALS

Return much of the production from a team that reached last season’s county semifinals, including Kelleher (1,221 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns, 87 tackles).

3. CAREY SEAHAWKS

Coach: Mike Stanley, 13th season

2018 Record: 7-3

KEY PLAYERS

Jason Kessler, QB, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Anthony DeNicola, RB/LB, 6-2, 190, Jr.; Joseph Todaro, TE/LB, 5-11, 180, Jr.; Louis Capriotti, C/DE, 6-0, 180, Sr.; James Stein, WR/LB, 5-11, 175, Sr.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS

Kessler will have an athletic group to throw to on the perimeter, including James and Daniel Stein and Nick Bell.

4. EAST MEADOW JETS

Coach: Douglas Bange, third season

2018 record: 3-6

KEY PLAYERS

Chris Barry, RB/OLB, 5-10, 185, Jr.; Jaheim Perry, QB/CB, 5-11, 165, Sr.; Brandon Love, RB/S, 5-11,175, Sr.; Jason Staunton, OL/DL, 5-8, 220, Sr.; Marc Giraud, FB/LB, 5-11, 210, Jr.

ABOUT THE JETS

Jets will have plenty of returning experience after a young team made the playoffs in Conference I last year.

5. ELMONT SPARTANS

Coach: Kru Patel, first season

2018 record: 5-4

KEY PLAYERS

Jonathan Maldonado, QB, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Nasir Prince, LB, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Jason Richardson, OL, 5-8, 230, Jr.; Jahtez Humphrey, WR, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Zachary Meikle, DB, 5-10, 160, Sr.

ABOUT THE SPARTANS

Maldonado and Prince lead the offense and defense, respectively, for a young group looking to return to the playoffs.

6. MANHASSET INDIANS

Coach: Jay Iaquinta, second season

2018 record: 5-4

KEY PLAYERS

Aidan Mulholland, RB, 5-11, 190, Jr.; Stefano Troia, LB, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Tim Barrett, QB, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Mark Psyllos, G, 5-9, 190, Sr.; Peter Lapina, WR, 6-1, 175, Sr.

ABOUT THE INDIANS

Mulholland, who scored nine touchdowns, will be featured in an offense predicated on speed and quickness.

7. MEPHAM PIRATES

Coach: Anthony Cracco, 12th season

2018 record: 5-4

KEY PLAYERS

Matt Hegi, LB/TE, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Ryan Hegi, OL/DL, 6-1, 245, Sr.; Nick Liese, OL/DL, 5-11, 280, Sr.; Colin Liese, OL/DL, 5-11, 275, Sr.; Billy Kender, QB/S, 6-0, 170, Jr.

ABOUT THE INDIANS

Twins Matt and Ryan Hegi are impact players on both sides of the ball and lead a strong front seven.

8. CALHOUN COLTS

Coach: Brian Moeller, sixth season

2018 record: 4-5

KEY PLAYERS

Chris Adami, QB, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Eric Porfido, WR/LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Ryan Baci, TE/LB, 6-1, 190, Jr.; Nate Bastien, RB/DB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Tom Frank, OL/DL, 6-0, 250, Sr.

ABOUT THE COLTS

Adami and a receiving corps that includes Porfido and Baci will key the young Colts’ efforts to get back to the semifinals.

9. LONG BEACH MARINES

Coach: Scott Martin, 11th season

2018 record: 2-6

KEY PLAYERS

Janada Hamilton, OL/DL, 5-10, 230, Sr.; Hayden Henry, RB/LB, 5-11, 205, Sr.; Shaquan Johnson, WR/DB, 5-9, 165, Sr.; John Schaeffer, OL/DL, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Ryan Buonocore, WR/DB, 5-10, 175, Jr.

ABOUT THE MARINES

Hamilton anchors the line of both sides of the ball for the conference newcomers and will create space for Henry.

10. VALLEY STREAM CENTRAL EAGLES

Coach: Michael Rubino, fourth season

2018 record: 3-5

KEY PLAYERS

Robert Nunez, QB/LB, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Nate Grimsley, RB/DE, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Jaicob Tejada, WR/DE, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Ramario Jackson, OT/DT, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Dawin Fanor, RB/CB, 6-2, 195, Jr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES

Nunez is a versatile playmaker on offense and a constant presence on defense.

11. HERRICKS HIGHLANDERS

Coach: Mike Yoo, 11th season

2018 record: 3-5

KEY PLAYERS

Cole LaRock, RB/LB, 5-7, 165, Sr.; Chris Gerazounis, WR/DB, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Ruiz Kamaruszaman, OL/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Nate Dowd, OL/DL, 6-0, 230, Sr.; Matt Polo, OL/DL, 5-10, 240, Sr.

ABOUT THE HIGHLANDERS

LaRock made 54 tackles last season, while Gerazounis caught 32 passes for 582 yards and four touchdowns.

12. BELLMORE JFK COUGARS

Coach: Johnny McGuire, second season

2018 record: 3-5

KEY PLAYERS

Justin Rosenfeld, QB, 5-9, 170, Jr.; Jason Small, WR/DB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Liam Orr, RB/LB, 5-11, 190, Sr.; John Ohanian, OL, 6-3, 220, Sr.; John Leone, OL/DL, 5-11, 220, Jr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS

Cougars were competitive in most of their outings last year, losing three games by six points or fewer.

13. SEWANHAKA INDIANS

Coach: George Kasimatis, 11th season

2018 Record: 1-7

KEY PLAYERS

Jeremiah Mirville, OL/DL, 5-10, 220, Sr.; Chukwudi Uchendu, QB/DB, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Christian Mullings, WR/DB, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Emmanuel Turbi, WR/DB, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Preston Harts, WR/DB, 6-3, 180, Sr.

ABOUT THE INDIANS

Mirville provides strength on the line for a team that also has speed on the outside.

14. NEW HYDE PARK GLADIATORS

Coach: Colin Maier, third season

2018 record: 0-8

KEY PLAYERS

Michael Destin, WR/DB, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Robert Dunn, OL/DL, 6-1, 220, Sr.; Abidin Dauti, OL/DL, 6-3, 220, Sr.; Jay Sanchez, TE/LB, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Chris Dardeen, OL/DL, 6-2, 240, Sr.

ABOUT THE GLADIATORS

Senior playmakers will lead a team looking to take steps in the right direction.