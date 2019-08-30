Nassau Conference II team-by-team football preview
1. GARDEN CITY TROJANS
Coach: Dave Ettinger, 5th season
2018 record: 12-0
KEY PLAYERS
Christian Sullivan, OL/LB, 6-5, 255, Sr.; Billy Kephart, OL/LB, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Holden Overbeck, QB/TE, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Ford Carney, RB/DB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Christian Holloway, OL/DL, 6-2, 215, Sr.
ABOUT THE TROJANS
Three-time reigning Long Island Champions carry a 36-game winning streak into the season and will look to Sullivan and Kephart to anchor the offensive line.
2. MACARTHUR GENERALS
Coach: Bobby Fehrenbach, 21st season
2018 record: 6-4
KEY PLAYERS
Hugh Kelleher, RB/LB, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Sean Tierney, OL/DL, 6-2, 255, Sr.; Dan Calderon, WR/LB, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Joe Manfredo, QB/DB, 5-7, 160, Sr.; Colin Muller, TE/DB, 6-0, 180, Sr.
ABOUT THE GENERALS
Return much of the production from a team that reached last season’s county semifinals, including Kelleher (1,221 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns, 87 tackles).
3. CAREY SEAHAWKS
Coach: Mike Stanley, 13th season
2018 Record: 7-3
KEY PLAYERS
Jason Kessler, QB, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Anthony DeNicola, RB/LB, 6-2, 190, Jr.; Joseph Todaro, TE/LB, 5-11, 180, Jr.; Louis Capriotti, C/DE, 6-0, 180, Sr.; James Stein, WR/LB, 5-11, 175, Sr.
ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS
Kessler will have an athletic group to throw to on the perimeter, including James and Daniel Stein and Nick Bell.
4. EAST MEADOW JETS
Coach: Douglas Bange, third season
2018 record: 3-6
KEY PLAYERS
Chris Barry, RB/OLB, 5-10, 185, Jr.; Jaheim Perry, QB/CB, 5-11, 165, Sr.; Brandon Love, RB/S, 5-11,175, Sr.; Jason Staunton, OL/DL, 5-8, 220, Sr.; Marc Giraud, FB/LB, 5-11, 210, Jr.
ABOUT THE JETS
Jets will have plenty of returning experience after a young team made the playoffs in Conference I last year.
5. ELMONT SPARTANS
Coach: Kru Patel, first season
2018 record: 5-4
KEY PLAYERS
Jonathan Maldonado, QB, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Nasir Prince, LB, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Jason Richardson, OL, 5-8, 230, Jr.; Jahtez Humphrey, WR, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Zachary Meikle, DB, 5-10, 160, Sr.
ABOUT THE SPARTANS
Maldonado and Prince lead the offense and defense, respectively, for a young group looking to return to the playoffs.
6. MANHASSET INDIANS
Coach: Jay Iaquinta, second season
2018 record: 5-4
KEY PLAYERS
Aidan Mulholland, RB, 5-11, 190, Jr.; Stefano Troia, LB, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Tim Barrett, QB, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Mark Psyllos, G, 5-9, 190, Sr.; Peter Lapina, WR, 6-1, 175, Sr.
ABOUT THE INDIANS
Mulholland, who scored nine touchdowns, will be featured in an offense predicated on speed and quickness.
7. MEPHAM PIRATES
Coach: Anthony Cracco, 12th season
2018 record: 5-4
KEY PLAYERS
Matt Hegi, LB/TE, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Ryan Hegi, OL/DL, 6-1, 245, Sr.; Nick Liese, OL/DL, 5-11, 280, Sr.; Colin Liese, OL/DL, 5-11, 275, Sr.; Billy Kender, QB/S, 6-0, 170, Jr.
ABOUT THE INDIANS
Twins Matt and Ryan Hegi are impact players on both sides of the ball and lead a strong front seven.
8. CALHOUN COLTS
Coach: Brian Moeller, sixth season
2018 record: 4-5
KEY PLAYERS
Chris Adami, QB, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Eric Porfido, WR/LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Ryan Baci, TE/LB, 6-1, 190, Jr.; Nate Bastien, RB/DB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Tom Frank, OL/DL, 6-0, 250, Sr.
ABOUT THE COLTS
Adami and a receiving corps that includes Porfido and Baci will key the young Colts’ efforts to get back to the semifinals.
9. LONG BEACH MARINES
Coach: Scott Martin, 11th season
2018 record: 2-6
KEY PLAYERS
Janada Hamilton, OL/DL, 5-10, 230, Sr.; Hayden Henry, RB/LB, 5-11, 205, Sr.; Shaquan Johnson, WR/DB, 5-9, 165, Sr.; John Schaeffer, OL/DL, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Ryan Buonocore, WR/DB, 5-10, 175, Jr.
ABOUT THE MARINES
Hamilton anchors the line of both sides of the ball for the conference newcomers and will create space for Henry.
10. VALLEY STREAM CENTRAL EAGLES
Coach: Michael Rubino, fourth season
2018 record: 3-5
KEY PLAYERS
Robert Nunez, QB/LB, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Nate Grimsley, RB/DE, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Jaicob Tejada, WR/DE, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Ramario Jackson, OT/DT, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Dawin Fanor, RB/CB, 6-2, 195, Jr.
ABOUT THE EAGLES
Nunez is a versatile playmaker on offense and a constant presence on defense.
11. HERRICKS HIGHLANDERS
Coach: Mike Yoo, 11th season
2018 record: 3-5
KEY PLAYERS
Cole LaRock, RB/LB, 5-7, 165, Sr.; Chris Gerazounis, WR/DB, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Ruiz Kamaruszaman, OL/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Nate Dowd, OL/DL, 6-0, 230, Sr.; Matt Polo, OL/DL, 5-10, 240, Sr.
ABOUT THE HIGHLANDERS
LaRock made 54 tackles last season, while Gerazounis caught 32 passes for 582 yards and four touchdowns.
12. BELLMORE JFK COUGARS
Coach: Johnny McGuire, second season
2018 record: 3-5
KEY PLAYERS
Justin Rosenfeld, QB, 5-9, 170, Jr.; Jason Small, WR/DB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Liam Orr, RB/LB, 5-11, 190, Sr.; John Ohanian, OL, 6-3, 220, Sr.; John Leone, OL/DL, 5-11, 220, Jr.
ABOUT THE COUGARS
Cougars were competitive in most of their outings last year, losing three games by six points or fewer.
13. SEWANHAKA INDIANS
Coach: George Kasimatis, 11th season
2018 Record: 1-7
KEY PLAYERS
Jeremiah Mirville, OL/DL, 5-10, 220, Sr.; Chukwudi Uchendu, QB/DB, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Christian Mullings, WR/DB, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Emmanuel Turbi, WR/DB, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Preston Harts, WR/DB, 6-3, 180, Sr.
ABOUT THE INDIANS
Mirville provides strength on the line for a team that also has speed on the outside.
14. NEW HYDE PARK GLADIATORS
Coach: Colin Maier, third season
2018 record: 0-8
KEY PLAYERS
Michael Destin, WR/DB, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Robert Dunn, OL/DL, 6-1, 220, Sr.; Abidin Dauti, OL/DL, 6-3, 220, Sr.; Jay Sanchez, TE/LB, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Chris Dardeen, OL/DL, 6-2, 240, Sr.
ABOUT THE GLADIATORS
Senior playmakers will lead a team looking to take steps in the right direction.
