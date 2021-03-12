1. GARDEN CITY (10-2)

Coach: Dave Ettinger

Key players: Pierce Archer, RB/DB, Sr.; Jack Cascadden, RB/LB, Jr.; Willy Blair, DL, Sr.; Luke Schmitt, QB/DB, Jr.; Brendan Staub, OL/DL, Jr.

Archer, who had 49 carries for 368 yards and 16 receptions for 237 yards in 2019, will play a key role. Garden City will look to win its fifth consecutive county title.

2. MACARTHUR (10-1)

Coach: Bobby Fehrenbach

Key players: Andrew Calderon, OL/DL, Sr.; Ryan Isom, RB/LB, Sr.; Matt Cacace, OL/DL, Sr. Greg Milau, C/DL, Sr.; Eugenio Fundaro, TE/DL, Sr.

Isom led the way in 2019 with 90 carries for 701 yards and 10 TDs, as well as 49 tackles. He’ll be one of the centerpieces yet again as MacArthur looks to return to the county final for the second straight season.

3. CAREY (4-4)

Coach: Mike Stanley

Key players: Anthony DeNicola RB/LB, Sr.; Joseph Todaro, TE/DE, Sr.; Nicholas Cowen, WR/DB, Sr.; Dean Metzger, QB, Jr.; Raymond Bedeian, RB/LB, Jr.

With Metzger as their signal-caller, Carey possesses one of the most athletic quarterbacks in all of Nassau.

4. SOUTH SIDE (9-2)

Coach: Phil Onesto

Key players: Jack Temple, OL/DE, Sr.; Nick Tesar, OL/DT, Sr.; Matt Melkonian, RB/DB, Sr.; TJ Maher, LB, Jr.; Connor Dotzler, OL/DL, Sr.

Melkonian is expected to take the next step after he carried the ball 17 times for 111 yards and a touchdown last season. South Side elevates to Nassau II after advancing to the 2019 Nassau Conference III final.

5. MEPHAM (7-3)

Coach: Anthony Cracco

Key players: Billy Kender, QB, Sr.; Jack Savalli, OL/LB, Sr.; William Molloy, WR/DB, Sr.; Tom Simone, WR/DB, Sr.; Dom Novello, WR/DB, So.

Kender passed for 851 yards last season, rushed for another 297 and recorded 14 total touchdowns, as they advanced to the county semifinals. Savalli returns to lead the defense after recording 74 tackles, three sacks and an interception.

6. VALLEY STREAM CENTRAL (7-3)

Coach: Michael Rubino

Key players: Dawin Fanor, RB/DB, Sr.; Reese Kaufman, DL/OL, Sr.; Wakeem Jackson, WR/DB, Sr.; Josh Limage, WR/DB, Jr.; Hamza Choudry, DL/OL, Sr.

Fanor is expected to lead the way for VSC, which won its first playoff game since 1989 last season.

7. SEWANHAKA (5-3)

Coach: George Kasimatis

Key players: Frantz Compere, WR/DE, Sr.; Brian Lowry, RB/LB, Sr.; Holy Gaboton, OL/DL, Sr.; Jaheim Hall, OL/DL, K, Sr.; Markell Melford, WR/DB, Sr.

Sewanhaka hopes to build upon its winning season and make a run toward the playoffs.

8. ELMONT (1-7)

Coach: Jay Hegi

Key players: Jason Richardson, DL, Sr.; Jonathan Maldonado, QB, Sr.; Jacob Michel, LB, Sr.; Ted Phebe, WR, Sr.; Tyler Myers, RB/LB, Jr.

With Maldonado under center, the Spartans have hopes of rebounding in 2021.

9. NEW HYDE PARK (5-4)

Coach: Colin Maier

Key players: Luke Orbon, QB/DB, Sr.; Jaden Thomas, RB/DE, Sr.; Eric Orbon, WR/LB, Jr.; Steven Mirabile, OL/DL, Jr.; Luke Notine, WR/DB, Sr.

Orbon did plenty of damage on the ground last season, picking up 850 yards and 12 TDs.

10. LONG BEACH (2-6)

Coach: Scott Martin

Key players: Ismael Maldonado, WR/S, Sr.; Ryan Buonocore, RB/S, Sr.; Jahmeke Primer, RB/LB, Sr.; Sean Feinberg, OL/LB, Sr.; Alec Ignatow, OL/LB, Sr.

Led by Maldonado, the Marines will look to rebound this season. He had 110 receiving yards, 50 rushing yards, 50 tackles and an interception in 2019.

11. CALHOUN (0-8)

Coach: Brian Moeller

Key players: Ryan Bai, WR/DE, Sr.; Markus Bautista, RB/DB, Sr.; Timmy Mack, FB/LB, Sr.; Asher Carman, QB/DB, Sr.; Anthony Cunha, OL/DL, Jr.

Led by the likes of Bai, Bautista and Carman, the Colts will look to turn the tide this season.

12. BELLMORE JFK (1-7)

Coach: Johnny McGuire

Key players: Ryan Draude, WR/DB, Sr.; Zaid Kaileh, RB/LB, Sr.; Justin Rosenfeld, WR/DB, Sr.; John Leone, OL/DL, Sr.; Tommy Glynn, OL/DL, Sr.

The Cougars are aiming for a bounce-back campaign in 2021.