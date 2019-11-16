TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Evening
SEARCH
32° Good Evening
Ford Carney #12 of Garden City rushes for
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Nassau Conference II football semifinal: Garden City vs. Mepham

Print

Garden City and Mepham met up in the Nassau Conference II football semifinal on Saturday Nov. 16, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

William Floyd RB Tyshawn Lopez powers his way Suffolk Division I football semifinal: Patchogue-Medford vs. Floyd photos Hugh Kelleher of MacArthur rushes for a 15-yard Nassau Conference II football semifinal: MacArthur vs. Valley Stream Central photos Plainedge's quarterback Daniel Villari outruns all players on Nassau Conference III football semifinal: Plainedge vs. North Shore photos Lindenhurst RB Jack Hogan takes the handoff around Suffolk Division II football semifinal: Centereach vs. Lindenhurst photos Anele Nwanyanwu of Longwood runs the ball against Suffolk Division I football semifinal: Longwood vs. Sachem East photos South Side's Nick LiCalzi evades Wantagh tacklers in Nassau Confernce III semifinal: South Side vs. Wantagh photos Kevin Wilson #34 of Farmingdale stretches to reach Nassau Conference I football semifinal photos: Farmingdale vs. Oceanside Ausani Allen #3 of Freeport streaks down the Nassau Conference I semifinal photos: Freeport vs. Massapequa Pat-Med RB Angelo DeVita powers his way to Ward-Melville vs. Patchogue-Medford photos Comsewogue's Anthony Cambria gets taken down by East East Islip vs. Comsewogue photos Jack Rogers #80 of Lynbrook runs the ball North Shore vs. Lynbrook photos Bayport WR Zach Kroog runs through midfield against Suffolk Division IV Quarterfinals: Port Jefferson vs. Bayport Blue Point photos Centereach's Liam Webber runs the ball against Connetquot Suffolk Division II football: Centereach vs. Connetquot photos Long Island Lutheran quarterback George Rosenberg drops back Metropolitan Independent Football League Championship: Long Island Lutheran vs. Hopkins photos The Oceanside bench celebrates their go-ahead touchdown with Photos: Oceanside football vs. Massapequa Daniel Villari, quarterback for Plainedge during game against Plainedge vs. Lynbrook photos Connetquot's Cole Bunicci moves the ball in the Connetquot vs. Newfield photos MacArthur's James Katcher gets away from Liam Westfield Garden City vs. MacArthur photos Jack Cascadden of Garden City looks to avoid Garden City vs. Mepham football photos Ethan Trotta #31 of Bayport-Blue Point, left, breaks Bayport-Blue Point vs. Port Jefferson football photos West Islip WR Ryan Behrens grabs the pass, Lindenhurst vs. West Islip football photos Mike Forte of Clarke holds tight to the Clarke vs. Cold Spring Harbor football photos William Floyd's Jezayd Hall (5) runs the ball Floyd vs. Longwood football photos Westhampton Beach RB Aiden Cassera takes the pass Westhampton vs. East Islip football photos
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search