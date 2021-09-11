James Napoli rushed in two fourth-and-goal touchdowns in the fourth quarter for MacArthur in its 13-0 win over Long Beach in its season opener in Nassau Conference II. Napoli, who rushed for 111 yards on 22 carries, had a 2-yard touchdown to open the scoring and added a 1-yard TD to give MacArthur a 13-0 lead. Long Beach drove to the MacArthur 5-yard line, but the Generals made a stop with two minutes remaining in the first half. Mario Logozzo had eight tackles and Rocco Hogan had six tackles for MacArthur (1-0).

Garden City 50, Baldwin 0: Jack Cascadden rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns to lead Garden City (1-0). Luke Schmitt completed 5 of 8 passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns, Robert Votruba had a 26-yard rushing touchdown and a 5-yard touchdown reception and Jackson Perisa had a 27-yard touchdown reception in the win.

Valley Stream Central 18, Elmont 6: Josh Rogers’ 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter broke a tie at 12 in Valley Stream’s Central. Rogers rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Quran Watkins rushed for 50 yards and a score on 11 carries for VSC (1-0).

Herricks 34, Roslyn 0: Ryan Oommen rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns and Aaron Cho had over 120 all-purpose yards and a 25-yard receiving touchdown to lead Hicksville. The Herricks defense held Roslyn scoreless through four quarters to earn its first shutout of the year. Linebacker Sebastian Lorenzana had a pick six in the first quarter to put Herricks (1-0) up 13-0. Marvin Lee had a rushing and passing touchdown and forced a fumble on defense. Krish Chand had three sacks in the win.

New Hyde Park 41, Glen Cove 12: James Asmus rushed for 90 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and Nick DePompeis rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on six carries and completed 2 for 2 passes for 80 yards to lead New Hyde Park. John Demitri rushed for 30 yards and a touchdown on three carries and Walter Reyes rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Eric Orbon had 13 tackles and an INT and Steven Mirabile had eight tackles and a sack for NHP (1-0).