Nassau Conference II football Week 2 recap

Evan Colwell had 210 all-purpose yards and accounted for four touchdowns for Elmont in its 38-20 win over Sewanhaka Saturday in Nassau Conference II. The receiver had two rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown and a punt return for a score.

Kimani Lewis opened the scoring for Elmont with a 58-yard TD run in the first quarter to tie it at 6.

Colwell’s 40-yard punt return in the second quarter gave Elmont (1-1) a 22-14 lead. He capped off the game with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Rashuan Stephens Jr. in the fourth quarter.

Long Beach 14, Herricks 7: Hayden Sofield scored two touchdowns to lead Long Beach. Sofield threw a 12-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to get the Marines within 7-6. After a scoreless second and third quarter, Sofield capped off a 97-yard drive with a quarterback sneak for his second touchdown of the game, giving Long Beach (2-1) a 12-7 lead in the fourth. Sofield passed to Jack Skarren for the two-point conversion. Jeff Conway intercepted a pass in the first quarter to set up Herricks’ scoring drive.

Carey 40, Calhoun 25: Will Tolliver had 213 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries for Carey. Kyle Lewis had 100 yards receiving, three total touchdowns and intercepted a pass for the Seahawks (1-1).

MacArthur 42, Valley Stream Central 14: James Napoli caught a 59-yard touchdown from Jack Butler and ran for two scores to lead MacArthur. Ryan Muller threw an 18-yard touchdown and ran one in from 1 yard for the Generals (2-0). James Hegel recovered a fumble on Valley Stream Central’s first possession in the third quarter that led to Muller’s TD pass to Matthew Papach.

Garden City 34, New Hyde Park 7: Jack Cascadden rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries to lead Garden City. Robert Votruba added a 42-yard touchdown run for the Trojans (2-0).