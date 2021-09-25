Nassau Conference II football Week 3 recap

Evan Colwell hit Rashaun Stephens Jr. for an 11-yard touchdown with two minutes remaining and Tyler Meyers caught a two-point conversion from Colwell to put Elmont ahead in its 8-7 win over Long Beach in Nassau Conference II Saturday.

Stephens’ touchdown capped a nine-play, 60-yard drive. He had five catches for 65 yards in the game for the Spartans (2-1).

MacArthur 28, Herricks 7: James Napoli ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and Joey Forchelli ran for two touchdowns to lead MacArthur. Matt Papach and Forchelli each had interceptions for the Generals (3-0).

Garden City 41, Carey 0: Jack Cascadden rushed for 190 yards, two touchdowns, and added a receiving touchdown for Garden City. Cascadden had a 35-yard rushing score to put Garden City (3-0) ahead 20-0, then broke off a 61-yard rushing score to open the second half. Luke Schmitt had two touchdowns through the air. The first was a 6-yard pass to Will Peters for the opening score of the game. Robert Votruba and Matt Mehling each scored rushing touchdowns in the third quarter.

New Hyde Park 34, Baldwin 20: Nick DePompeis had two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns to lead New Hyde Park. Baldwin jumped out to a 14-0 lead, before DePompeis threw a 20-yard touchdown to Dom Fulgieri, tying the game at 14 after an Andrew Stein extra point. DePompeis and Fulgieri connected again on a 60-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to give New Hyde Park (2-1) a 20-14 lead. Fulgieri finished with 110 yards receiving, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Walter Reyes had eight tackles. Steven Mirabile and Jake Rodgers each had seven tackles.

Calhoun 55, Roslyn 24: Matt Edouard rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries to lead Calhoun. Wyatt Knowles had a rushing and a receiving touchdown and Joey Goodman threw for two scores. Connor Faughnan rushed for 95 yards and two scores and Matt Baci caught a touchdown for the Colts (1-1).

Valley Stream Central 40, Sewanhaka 28: Quran Watkins rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries and Josh Rogers added 119 yards rushing and two scores on 17 carries to lead Valley Stream Central. Jerome Nembhard led the defense with two sacks and three tackles for a loss. Antonio Padilla added nine solo tackles for the Eagles (2-1).