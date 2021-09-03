Nassau Conference III: What to watch for

NASSAU CONFERENCE III

Coaching Spotlight

Jay Iaquinta led Manhasset to the Rutgers Cup as the best team in Nassau with an undefeated season in the spring, which included two victories over Plainedge. He will look to keep Manhasset’s success going in the fall. Despite graduating 29 of 35 players, the expectations for Iaquinta and Manhasset remain at an elite level as they enter with the top seed.

Must-see games

Manhasset at Wantagh, Saturday, October 16, 2 p.m.: The top two seeds in the conference square off in a showdown that should feature plenty of exhilarating moments. Manhasset running back Tyler Roszko and Wantagh running back Tyler Martini, two of the best talents in the conference, will put their dynamic playmaking abilities on display.

Plainedge at Manhasset, Saturday, October 30, 2 p.m.: A rematch of last season’s county final, this regular-season finale could prove to be a preview of a second consecutive championship matchup. On its path toward an undefeated season, Manhasset handed Plainedge its only two losses during the spring.

Bethpage at South Side, Friday, October 29, 6 p.m.: The winner of this final regular season game could build some added confidence as they prepare to contend against the likes of Manhasset, Wantagh and Plainedge in the postseason. The outcome may ultimately boil down to who makes one more big play in the end, South Side receiver TJ Maher or Bethpage running back Brian Luzzi.

Impact Players:

Tyler Martini, Wantagh, RB/LB, 6-2, 215, Sr.: After he compiled 89 carries for 974 yards and 10 touchdowns in the spring, Wantagh will lean heavily on his playmaking ability.

Tyler Roszko, Manhasset, RB/DL, 5-8, 190, Sr.: Coming off an undefeated season, Manhasset’s hopes of winning a second consecutive county title will largely hinge on his production.

Travis Shaver, Plainedge, QB/LB, 6-0, 185, Sr.: He’ll look to lead Plainedge to its fourth consecutive county title game appearance