Nassau Conference III football team previews

1. PLAINEDGE (6-2)

Coach: Rob Shaver

Five Key Players: Travis Shaver, QB/LB, Sr.; Anthony Morello, OL/DL, Sr.; Thomas Everding, OL/DL, Sr.; Joe Iadevaio, WR/DB, Sr.; Shane Mosia, RB/DB, Jr.

The Red Devils: Coming off an appearance in the Conference III final, Plainedge keeps much of its roster intact as it returns eight starters on offense and nine on defense. It marks the first time in Shaver’s 25 years as coach that the program returns more than five starters on each side of the ball.

2. WANTAGH (6-2)

Coach: Keith Sachs

Five Key Players: Liam Casey, MLB/G, Sr.; Tyler Martini, RB/LB, Sr.; Nick Aldino, OL/DL, Sr.; Nick Cupelli, RB/DB, Jr.; Mark Maniet, RB/DB, Sr.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wantagh: Martini and company move up to Conference III and look to make the playoffs for the 24th time in the last 25 seasons following their Nassau Conference IV title in the spring. Casey, an elite blocker, will help lead the way for Martini’s strong running attack. The duo will also shore up the linebacking unit.

3. SOUTH SIDE (3-3)

Coach: Phil Onesto

Five Key Players: TJ Maher, WR/LB, Sr.; Brady West, WR/DB, Sr.; Andrew Fingleton, OL/DL, Sr.; Rolph Brutus, FB/DL, Jr.; Killian Hansman, OL/DL, Sr.

The Cyclones: South Side moves back to Conference III after advancing to the semifinals in Conference II during the spring. Maher and West will lead the way on both sides of the ball for the Cyclones.

4. BETHPAGE (4-3)

Coach: Roddy McCoy

Five Key Players: Brian Luzzi, RB/LB, Sr.; James David, TE/LB, Sr.; Michael Corbo, FB/LB, Sr.; Luke Galgano, QB/CB, Sr.; Anthony Falabella, L/LB, Jr.

The Golden Eagles: Bethpage looks to build on its Conference III semifinal appearance last season, where it fell to Plainedge by just one point. The Golden Eagles return five starters on defense and will rely on Luzzi to provide the spark offensively.

5. FLORAL PARK (3-2)

Coach: Ron Pickett

Five Key Players: Joaquin Llaurado, OL/DL, Sr.; Chris Naronis, QB, Sr.; Matt Buonocore, RB/DB, Sr.; Matt Ollen, WR/DB, Sr.; Anthony Martella, WR/LB, Sr.

The Knights: With the 6-3, 275-pound Llaurado as the centerpiece of both the offensive and defensive lines and Naronis under center, Floral Park is set to make considerable noise once again. The Knights will return nine defensive players, as well as another five from the offensive unit that advanced to the conference semifinals last season.

6. MANHASSET (8-0)

Coach: Jay Iaquinta

Five Key Players: Tyler Roszko, RB/DL, Sr.; Will Carguilo, RB/DB, Sr.; Patrick Leder, OL/LB, Sr.; Connor Chun, RB/DB, Sr.; Matt Carguilo, QB/LB, Jr.

Manhasset: After defeating Plainedge to complete an undefeated season and winning the Rutgers Cup as Nassau’s top team, Manhasset graduated 29 of 35 players and will be rather inexperienced. One of their few returning starters, Roszko, is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the conference.

7. DIVISION (3-2)

Coach: Robert McNamara

Five Key Players: Christopher Stancarone, QB, Sr.; Ethan Bonnachi, OL/DT, Sr.; Jack Pendergrass, RB/LB, Jr.; Bobby Siemsen, WR/FS, Sr.; Nicholas Barrera, OL/DL, Jr.

The Blue Dragons: Returning several quality starters this season, Division will lean heavily on the play of seniors such as Stancarone, Bonnachi and Siemsen. Pendergrass, a junior, will bring plenty of versatility on both sides of the ball as well.

8. VALLEY STREAM NORTH (3-3)

Coach: Mike Paolillo

Five Key Players: Brian Farrell, QB/LB, Sr.; Andrew Lusterino, WR/DB, Sr.; Ethan Ramnarain, WR/DB, Sr.; Josh Lopez, RB/LB, Jr.; Jack DelCarpine, OL/DL, Sr.

The Spartans: Valley Stream North looks to take the next step in Paolillo’s second year at the helm after going 3-3 last spring. With talents such as Farrell, Lusterino, Ramnarain and Lopez, the Spartans feature plenty of speed.

9. ROOSEVELT (3-3)

Coach: Joe Vito

Five Key Players: Xavier Cooper, RB/LB, Sr.; Jeremiah Edmonds, OL/DL, Sr.; Bakail Talmadge, WR/DB, Jr.; Kobe Cowans, LB/DB, Sr.; David Grant, OL/DL, Sr.

The Rough Riders: After fielding a team that lacked experience last season, Roosevelt looks to get back into contention. Cooper, who rushed for 403 yards and five touchdowns on 75 carries, will be the focal point.

10. HEWLETT (2-4)

Coach: John Palladino

Five Key Players: Mark Winkler, QB/DB, Sr.; Evan Greenberg, H/DE, Sr.; Jacob Maiorano, DL, Sr.; Jon Zenny, RB/LB, Sr.; Ryan Player, H/LB, Sr.

The Bulldogs: Hewlett aims to put a disappointing spring behind it this season. Winkler will lead the way as a dual threat under center. He had 86 carries for 621 yards and eight touchdowns, as well as 336 yards through the air and two passing touchdowns.

11. VALLEY STREAM SOUTH (4-2)

Coach: Joe Guastafeste

Five Key Players: Xavier Augustin, RB/DB, Sr.; Nicholas Parisi, WR/DB, Jr.; Jonathan Diaz, OL/DL, Jr.; Ahmed Akhtar, TE/OL/DL, Sr.; Brandon Pierre, RB/LB, Sr.

The Falcons: Valley Stream South has its sights set on a postseason run after finishing last season 4-2. The Falcons want to bring a higher level of physicality, and having players such as the 6-4, 206-pound Parisi should certainly be a good start.

12. LYNBROOK (0-6)

Coach: Stephen LoCicero

Five Key Players: Christian Meszaros, RB/LB, Sr.; Tyler Ippolito, RB/DB, Sr.; Michael Fagen, QB/DB, Jr.; Dylan Murphy, OL/DL, Sr.; Jake Lunati, OL/LB, Jr.

The Owls: Plagued by a number of injuries throughout the season, as well as having several players opt out, Lynbrook finished winless during the spring. The Owls will look to bounce back behind the leadership of Meszaros and Ippolito.

13. MINEOLA (0-3)

Coach: Tim Wienclaw

Five Key Players: Tommy Renner, WR/DB, Jr.; Maximus Von Massenbach, OL/DL, Sr.; Jack Ryan, QB/DB, Jr.; Lukas Goring, RB/LB, Jr.; Luke Santaniello, OL/DL, Jr.

The Mustangs: After playing only three games during the spring, Mineola looks forward to showcasing its talent over the course of a full season. Renner and Von Massenbach will be at the forefront for the Mustangs.

14. BELLMORE JFK (0-6)

Coach: Johnny McGuire

Five Key Players: Ethan Katz, QB, Sr.; Bradley Lieberman, OL/LB, Sr.; Brandon Goldstein, OL/DL, Soph.; Bradley Rowe, DB/RB, Sr.; Joe Vaccaro, DB, Jr.

The Cougars: After losing Katz for half of last season because of injury, Bellmore JFK returns its quarterback in hopes of turning things around in the fall. Rowe will also provide quality playmaking ability out of the backfield.