Nassau Conference III football final: Plainedge vs. South Side
Plainedge beat South Side 41-13 in the Nassau Conference III football final on Friday Nov. 22, 2019.
MORE PHOTOS
Photos: Suffolk Division I football final Photos: Nassau Conference I football championship Photos: Suffolk Division III football championship Nassau Conference IV football semifinal: Seaford vs. Locust Valley photos CHSFL Class AA-1 football championship: Chaminade vs. Kellenberg photos Suffolk Division I football semifinal: Patchogue-Medford vs. Floyd photos Nassau Conference II football semifinal: Garden City vs. Mepham photos Nassau Conference II football semifinal: MacArthur vs. Valley Stream Central photos Nassau Conference III football semifinal: Plainedge vs. North Shore photos Suffolk Division II football semifinal: Centereach vs. Lindenhurst photos Suffolk Division I football semifinal: Longwood vs. Sachem East photos Nassau Confernce III semifinal: South Side vs. Wantagh photos Nassau Conference I football semifinal photos: Farmingdale vs. Oceanside Nassau Conference I semifinal photos: Freeport vs. Massapequa Ward-Melville vs. Patchogue-Medford photos East Islip vs. Comsewogue photos North Shore vs. Lynbrook photos Suffolk Division IV Quarterfinals: Port Jefferson vs. Bayport Blue Point photos Suffolk Division II football: Centereach vs. Connetquot photos Metropolitan Independent Football League Championship: Long Island Lutheran vs. Hopkins photos Photos: Oceanside football vs. Massapequa Plainedge vs. Lynbrook photos Connetquot vs. Newfield photos Garden City vs. MacArthur photos
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.