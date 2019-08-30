1. PLAINEDGE RED DEVILS

2018 record: 12-1

Coach: Rob Shaver, 23rd season

KEY PLAYERS

Dan Villari, QB/DB, 6-4, 215, Sr.; Dion Kuinlan, RB/LB, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Luke Lombardi, RB/DB, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Donovan Pepe, WR/DB, 6-4, 185, Sr.; Braden Clark, LB/RB, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Doug Ellessor, WR/DB, 6-4, 180, Sr.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS

They return a full complement of skill position players including Villari, who threw for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns. Villari also was one of three 1,000-yard rushers, along with Kuinlan and Lombardi.

2. SOUTH SIDE CYCLONES

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

2018 record: 7-3

Coach: Phil Onesto, ninth season

KEY PLAYERS

Nick LiCalzi, WR/DB, 6-1, 210, Sr.; William Pickett, QB/LB, 6-1, 230, Sr.; Ezavier Brewster, WR/DB, 6-1, 195, Sr.; Richie Petrone, WR/DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Luca Mormando, OL/DL, 5-11, 215, Sr., Michael Murray, OL/DL, 5-11, 230, Sr.

ABOUT THE CYCLONES

LiCalzi and Pickett lead South Side to its highest preseason seed ever, Onesto said. Petrone will patrol the defensive backfield and have an impact on the offensive side of the ball as well.

3. WANTAGH WARRIORS

2018 record: 7-4

Coach: Keith Sachs, 27th year

KEY PLAYERS

Nick Teresky, RB/S, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Tom Von Bargen, WR/CB, 5-11, 165, Sr.; Mike Lombardi, RB/LB, 5-9, 180; Andrew Amato, LB/OG, 5-11, 210, Sr.; Peter Delgais, QB, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Jack Benedetto, OL/DL, 6-0, 250, Sr.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS

Wantagh welcomes back running back/linebacker Mike Lombardi after a season-ending injury in last year’s opening game. Von Bargen will provide a physical presence on both sides of the ball and Teresky will complement with his speed.

4. ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS

2018 record: 5-3

Coach: Joe Vito, 26th year

KEY PLAYERS

Idris Carter, QB/DB, 6-3, 195, Sr.; Tyrelle Williams, OL/DL, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Isaiah Willock, WR/DB, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Marcus Ware, OL/DL, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Nasir Reid, OL/DL, 6-2, 195, Sr.; Deondre Devonish, OL/DL, 5-10, 225, Jr.

ABOUT THE ROUGH RIDERS

Expect plenty of offensive wrinkles as Carter takes to the air.

5. BETHPAGE GOLDEN EAGLES

2018 record: 4-5

Coach: Erwin Dill, 15th year

KEY PLAYERS

Kevin Mouton, QB, 6-1, 176, Sr.; Kyle Grabinowitz, RB/LB, 6-3, 203, Sr.; Christian Castles, RB/LB, 6-0, 182, Sr.; Dominic Zizzo, OL/DL, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Kevin Groom, TE/LB, 6-2, 191, Sr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES

Grabinowitz and Castles will make it tough on defenses and Groom is an athletic threat who should open up the middle of the field.

6. LYNBROOK OWLS

2018 record: 5-5

Coach: Steve LoCicero, 14th season

KEY PLAYERS

Dominick Barbuto, LB/TE, 6-3, 235, Sr; Kyle Serro, LB/RB, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Daniel Dalrymple, RB/DB, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Ethan Marcus, C/DL, 6-2, 270, Sr.; Jack Rogers, WR/DB, 5-8, 150, Sr.; Jassjeet Singh, OL/DL, 6-3, 245, Sr.

ABOUT THE OWLS

Led on defense by West Point commit Barbuto, who had 125 tackles

7. VALLEY STREAM NORTH SPARTANS

2018 record: 2-6

Coach: Chris Wagner, first year

KEY PLAYERS

Timothy Hutchinson, RB/LB, 5-8, 185, Sr.; Lucas Grillo, OG/DT, 6-0, 285, Sr.; Tom McGrath, QB/DB, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Noah Etame, RB/LB, 5-9, 185, RB/LB, Jr.; Karl Josil, WR/CB, 5-8, 150, Jr.; Frank Urso, C/LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.

ABOUT THE SPARTANS

Hutchinson, a Thorp award finalist as a junior, ran for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. New coach Wagner inherits good all-around team speed.

8. LAWRENCE GOLDEN TORNADOES

2018 record: 8-2

Coach: Jay Supple, first year

KEY PLAYERS

David Manara, OL/DL, 6-2, 315, Sr.; Aquan Walker, DB/WR, 5-9, 170, Jr.; Roshawn Hines, LB, 5-9, 185, Sr.; Pat Cave, DB/WR, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Eric Hwang, RB/LB, 6-0, 200, Sr.

ABOUT THE TORNADOES

New coach will look to add a few wrinkles to historically dangerous spread offense. Manara will anchor both lines.

9. MINEOLA MUSTANGS

2018 record: 6-3

Coach: Dan Guido, 33rd season

KEY PLAYERS

John Salamone, QB/LB, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Matt Tarantola, RB/DB, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Dylan Renner, OL/DL, 6-1, 235, Sr.; Ericson Velasquez, OL/DE, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Nick Ramos, OL/DL, 6-1, 230, Jr.

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS

Mineola moves up after advancing to the Conference IV quarterfinals last season. Will depend on Salamone and Tarantola to be impact players on both sides of the ball.

10. HEWLETT BULLDOGS

2018 record: 3-6

Coach: John Palladino, third season

KEY PLAYERS

Zion Blackman, WR/DB, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Louis Esposito, QB, 6-1, 160, Sr.; Shawn Geotina, RB/LB, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Ryan May, WR/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Naim Lynch, RB/DB, 5-8, 145, Sr.; Oren Shmuel, WR/LB, 5-10, 165, Sr..

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS

They return a strong group of skill players and will look to make the playoffs for a third year in a row. With many underclassmen competing for starting positions, Hewlett is hoping to finish higher than their preseason seed.

11. NORTH SHORE VIKINGS

2018 record: 2-6

Coach: Dan Agovino, 18th season

KEY PLAYERS

Andrew Franco, OL/DL, 6-2, 230, Sr.; Will Scarola, RB/DB, 6-0, 190, Sr.; James DeSimone, QB, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Lorenzo Recine, OL/LB, 6-0, 215, Jr.; Ryan Murphy, RB/DB, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Max Marra, WR/DB, 6-0, 165, Sr.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS

Franco and Recine will anchor the line and look to lead the way for Scarola and Jack Ledden. Franco also had 80 tackles and three sacks. Scarola had 800 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns last season.

12. FLORAL PARK KNIGHTS

2018 record: 4-4

Coach: Ron Pickett, third year

KEY PLAYERS

Daniel Patalano, RB/LB, 5-10, 210, Sr.; Patrick Driscoll, OL/DE, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Carter Thomas, OL/LB, 5-10, 210, Sr.; Marco Montreuil, RB/DB, 5-7, 170, Jr.; Tahj Bucknor, RB/DB, 5-8, 150, Sr.; Taliek Nelson, RB/DE, 6-1, 180, Sr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS

They return four experienced running backs and have added some speed on the outside. Looking to keep the momentum going after winning three of their final four games last year.

13. DIVISION BLUE DRAGONS

2018 record: 2-6

Coach: Jeff Schiereck, third year

KEY PLAYERS

Peter Stanley, RB/DB, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Justin Kraus, RB/LB, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Charles Cook, QB/DB, 6-0, 165, Sr.; Jason Lemieux, RB/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Robert Boniello, RB/DB, 5-7, 175, Sr.; Chris Lettiere, OL/DL, 6-0, 195, Jr.

ABOUT THE BLUE DRAGONS

Stanley and Kraus will be key weapons behind Cook, who will run a pro style offense. All three will play integral roles in the Blue Dragons’ 5-2 defensive scheme.

14. GLEN COVE BIG RED

2018 record: 1-7

Coach: Steve Tripp, first year

KEY PLAYERS

Devon Christopher, QB, 6-0, 229, Sr.; Brandon Rivera Varela, OT/NG, 6-2, 283, Sr.; Peter Rodriguez, WR/S, 5-9, 145, Sr.; RJ Alma, OG/DE, 5-9, 203, Sr.; Mikael Barajas, OG/DE, 5-11, 225, Sr.

ABOUT THE BIG RED

They dropped four games in the fourth quarter last year, and Tripp hopes experience on both lines will help this season in close games. Everything on offense will run through Christopher, a second-year starter who has big-play ability whether using his arm or legs.