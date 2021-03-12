1. PLAINEDGE (12-0)

Coach: Rob Shaver

Key players: Jason Lascala, TE/DE. Sr.; Joe Leone, RB/DB, Sr.; Pat Whidden, OL/DL, Sr.; Travis Shaver, QB/DE, Jr.; Thomas Everding, OL/DL, Jr.

The Red Devils have have lost only once in the last two years, compiling a 23-1 record and a Long Island Championship. Leone rushed for 406 yards and six touchdowns and Shaver made 29 tackles, including four sacks, last season.

2. MANHASSET (4-5)

Coach: Jay Iaquinta

Key players: Aidan Mulholland, RB/DB, Sr.; Ahmad Crowell, WR/DB, Sr.; Rory Connor, QB, Sr.; Aidan Cole, LB/RB, Sr.; Blaze Conlon, LB/RB, Sr.

Mulholland, who is committed to play lacrosse at Michigan, rushed for 620 yards in 2019. Crowell is a big play threat who averaged over 26 yards per reception last season.

3. LYNBROOK (5-4)

Coach: Stephen LoCicero

Key players: Ethan Hoyte, RB/DB, Sr.; Dante Quilca, QB/DB, Sr.; John Carver, WR/DB, Sr.; Christian Meszaros, RB/LB, Jr.; Brian Super, LB/RB, Sr.

The Owls have made the playoffs in 14 of the last 15 seasons. Hoyte ran for over 1,000 yards in 2019 and Meszaros is a tackling machine in the secondary.

4. FLORAL PARK (5-4)

Coach: Ron Pickett

Key players: Marco Montreuil, RB/DB, Sr.; Jack Nolan, RB/DB, Sr.; Chris Naronis, QB/DB, Jr.; Joaquin Llaurado, OL/DL, Jr.; Anthony Martella, WR/DB, Jr.

Naronis threw for seven touchdowns in four games last season before a hip injury sidelined him until the playoffs. Llaurado has outstanding feet and is already garnering Division I interest, Pickett said.

5. BETHPAGE (2-6)

Coach: Roddy McCoy

Key players: Patrick Dalton, WR/S, Sr.; Christian Watters, OL/DL, Sr.; Luke Carney, OL/DL, Sr.; Colin Hervey, OL/DL, Sr.; Donovan Martinez, RB/LB, Sr.;

Dalton will be the focus of an offense that is entering its second year operating out of the spread formation. The senior caught three touchdowns and made 38 tackles as a safety in 2019.

6. VALLEY STREAM NORTH (3-5)

Coach: Michael Paolillo

Key players: Noah Etame, RB/LB, Sr.; Karl Josil, WR/DB, Sr.; Peter Mura, TE/DL, Sr.; Chima Arukwe, OL/DL, Sr.; Matt Mahony, QB/DB, Sr.

Under new coach Paolillo, the Spartans will run new offensive and defensive schemes. Mura made 27 tackles, including four sacks, in 2019. Etame scored four touchdowns and made 53 tackles.

7. ROOSEVELT (3-6)

Coach: Joe Vito

Key players: Xavier Cooper, RB/LB, Jr.; Kayden Parker, QB/DB, Sr.; Cornell Henley, RB/LB, Sr.; Mevyn Johnson, WR/DB, Sr.; Kobe Cowans, LB/DB, Jr.

Parker switches from receiver to quarterback this season after catching 11 passes for 164 yards, three touchdowns, and four two-point conversions in 2019. Cooper scored seven touchdowns and made 42 tackles.

8. HEWLETT (3-5)

Coach: John Palladino

Key players: Jacob Maiorano, NG, Jr.; Mark Winkler, QB/DB, Jr.; Evan Greenberg, H-Back/DE, Jr.; Manny Richards, WR/DB, Sr.; Daniel Faber, WR/DB, Sr.

Maiorano causes a lot of havoc for offenses. He made 54 tackles, earned three sacks and forced two fumbles in 2019. Winkler made 33 tackles and forced a fumble.

9. DIVISION (1-7)

Coach: Robert McNamara

Key players: Justin Kraus, RB/LB, Sr.; Michael Batth, OL/DL, Sr.; Chris Lettiere, FB/DE, Sr.; Andrew Torres, OL/DL, Sr.; Chris Stancarone, QB/DB, Jr.

Lettiere has lost 30 pounds and will move from the offensive line to full back, bringing much improved footwork with him. He’ll complement Kraus, who is a bruising running back who relishes contact.

10. MINEOLA (5-3)

Coach: Timothy Wienclaw

Key players: Nick Ramos, TE/DL, Sr.; Maximus Von Massenbach, OL/DL, Jr.; Lorenzo Tangorra, OL/DL, Jr.; Matheus Silva, RB/LB, Sr.; Ezekiel Claros, LB, Sr.

Ramos’ height (6-2) and fluid athleticism makes him ideal for the tight end position. He spent the first part of his high school years as a lineman.

11. VALLEY STREAM SOUTH (1-7)

Coach: Joe Guastafeste

Key players: Tyler VanEtten, OL/LB, Sr.; Dylan Samayoa, OL/DL, Sr.; Yasir Shabazz-Allah, RB/DB, Sr.; Malik Rowe, TE/LB, Sr.; Gio Brooks, RB/LB, Sr.

The Falcons have moved up from Nassau IV and feature an offense with some rearranged pieces. VanEtten is switching from full back to offensive line and Brooks is transitioning from offensive line to running back.

12. GLEN COVE (0-8)

Coach: Steve Tripp

Key players: Phil Aguilar, OL/LB, Sr.; David Milanese, RB/DB, Sr.; Jaden Blas, RB/LB, Sr.; Darren Bonet, RB/DB, Sr.; Andrew Guster, OL/LB, Jr.

Aguilar is the anchor of the offensive line and made 35 tackles as a linebacker in 2019. Milanese picked off two passes.