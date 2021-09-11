Nassau Conference III football Week 1 recap

Brian Luzzi rushed for 84 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and forced a fumble for Bethpage in its 32-21 win over defending Nassau Conference III champion Manhasset in the season opener Saturday.

Luke Galgano added six carries for 88 yards and was 4-for-9 passing for 52 yards. Bethpage rushed 46 times for 313 yards. Michael Corbo (11) and James David combined for 22 tackles from their inside linebacker positions in the win. Matt Cargiulo had a 29-yard touchdown run and a 1-yard score for Manhasset.

Lynbrook 41, Valley Stream South 6: Michael Fagan had three rushing touchdowns and Christian Mesarizos had two TDs with 136 yards in the first half to lead Lynbrook (1-0), which rushed for 401 yards.

Olivia Vuotto was 4-for-4 on extra points and became the first female football player in school history to play and score for Lynbrook.

Division 26, South Side 12: Christopher Stancarone completed 14 of 19 passes for 108 yards and rushed for 102 yards, two touchdowns on 19 carries and added a two-point converrun to lead Division (1-0). Jack Pendergrass had 96 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, including a 49-yard score. He also had seven tackles, including three for a loss and a sack. Bobby Siemsen caught all six of his targets for 95 yards and forced a fumble that was recovered by Raymond Nicholson in the second quarter, leading to a Division go-ahead TD.

Floral Park 39, Mineola 13: Matt Ollen rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries to lead Floral Park (1-0). Ollen also completed 4 of 5 passes for 73 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown to Josh Lewis. Matt Buonocore added 115 yards on 13 carries, including an 11-yard touchdown to give Floral Park a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. Chase McLaughlin had 10 tackles in the win.

Hewlett 42, Bellmore JFK 0: Hewlett rushed for 301 yards and five TDs. Quarterback Mark Winkler ran for 81 yards, Mekhi Jean-Baptiste had 91 and Jon Zenny added 71. Zenny had two touchdowns and Winkler and Jean-Baptiste each added rushing scores. Evan Greenberg had five tackles, a sack and a blocked punt. Anthony Yakush had five tackles, two sacks and a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter to give Hewlett (1-0) a 14-0 lead. Ryan Player added six tackles, including two for a loss and a sack.

Plainedge 42, Roosevelt 0: Travis Shaver scored three touchdowns, all in the first quarter, to lead Plainedge (2-0). He rushed for scores of 50 and 11 yards and found Joe Ladevio for a 31-yard touchdown. Ladevio also had a 5-yard touchdown run to give Plainedge a 28-0 lead in the first quarter. Joe Cassese had two sacks and Shane Mosia had seven tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the win.

Wantagh 34, Valley Stream North 0: Joe Legovich completed three of seven passes for 32 yards and a touchdown and Nick Cupelli rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries to lead Wantagh (1-0). Tyler Martini rushed for 182 yards on 14 carries adding 10 tackles while Sean Carlo rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Mark Maniet rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.