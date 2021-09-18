Nassau Conference III football Week 2 recap

Jashir Gayle was 8-for-11 passing for 232 yards and four touchdowns and Bakail Talmadge had six receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns of 60, 21 and 18 yards to lead Roosevelt past Mineola, 30-12, in Nassau Conference III Saturday.

Roosevelt (1-1) led 14-12 at halftime and scored with 4:38 left in the third quarter on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Gayle to Talmadge. Gayle added the two-point conversion run to put Roosevelt up 10.

Xavier Cooper had 12 carries for 125 yards and made seven tackles. Jaliel McFadden had five tackles and one sack and Sendell Garrett had seven tackles.

Plainedge 41, Floral Park 7: Travis Shaver opened the game with a 54-yard run to the 1-yard line before punching it in on the next play for lead Plainedge. Shaver totaled 174 yards rushing and three touchdowns on nine carries and completed 7 of 10 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. Shane Mosia had 12 tackles and Steve Frenger had four pass deflections for Red Devils (2-0).

South Side 34, Valley Stream South 6: TJ Maher rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries to lead South Side. Maher opened the scoring with a five-yard run in the first quarter to put South Side up 6-0. Brady West caught a 37-yard touchdown pass and the ensuing two-point conversion from Ryan Kassl in the second quarter. West scored South Side’s final touchdown on a 45-yard punt return. Matt Solano rushed for 93 yards and one touchdown on seven carries for the Cyclones (1-1).

Division 30, Bellmore JFK 0: Chris Stancarone rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns to lead Division. He also completed 14 of 16 passes for 122 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown to Jose Nieves, behind a strong showing by the offensive line. Jack Pendergrass had 10 tackles and Hunter Stimac added eight tackles for the Blue Dragons (2-0). Both of them recorded two sacks.

Valley Stream North 28, Hewlett 6: Brian Farrell threw for 136 yards and a touchdown for Valley Stream North. Farrell threw a 69-yard TD pass to Ethan Ramnarain to give VSN (1-1) a 14-6 lead just before halftime. Andrew Lusterino scored a touchdown on a 21-yard fumble recovery. Angelo Morales made 14 tackles. Josh Lopez and Vaughn Candelario combined for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Lynbrook 48, Manhasset 27: Michael Fagan opened the scoring with a 7-yard rushing touchdown for Lynbrook (2-0). The Owls (2-0) rushed for 478 yards. He rushed for 144 yards, two touchdowns, and added a 38-yard receiving score in the second quarter. Christian Meszaros rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns. He scored the final touchdown of the first half on a 26-yard run and the first touchdown of the second half on a 2-yard run. Tyler Ippolito made 12 tackles.