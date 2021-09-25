Nassau Conference III football Week 3 recap

Owen Ward drilled a 25-yard field goal with one second left in the game to propel Valley Stream South past Bellmore JFK, 16-15, in Nassau Conference III Saturday.

Cle-Andre Stewart rushed for 62 yards and a score on 24 carries and Xavier Augustin added 51 yards on 14 carries for the Falcons (1-2). Michael Hernandez caught four passes for 32 yards and a score in the win.

Adam Schmitt rushed for 35 yards and caught an 8-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter from Ethan Katz for Bellmore JFK. Nicholas Parma had a 17-yard fumble return for a score earlier in the quarter for the Cougars.

Wantagh 42, Hewlett 7: Tyler Martini had seven carries for 187 yards and three touchdowns for Wantagh. All of Martini’s touchdowns came in the first half — he broke away for a 57-yard score in the first quarter. Mark Maniet had two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. Tom Campisi scored Wantagh’s final touchdown on a 10-yard run in the third quarter. Sean Carlo added 51 yards on seven carries. Joe Legovich completed six passes for 62 yards and one touchdown for Wantagh (3-0).

Plainedge 35, South Side 0: Dylan Pepe scored two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter for Plainedge. Vincent Caviliere returned an interception 19 yards for a touchdown. Domenico Antonacci and Shane Moscia each had seven tackles in the shutout victory for the Red Devils (3-0).

Manhasset 27, Valley Stream North 14: Matt Cargiulo rushed for 72 yards and four touchdowns, including three 1-yard scores, to lead Manhasset. His brother, Will Cargiulo, rushed for 113 yards on seven carries and Aidan Haggerty rushed for 66 yards on five carries in the win. Patrick Leder had a sack and Jack Mulholland had nine tackles for Manhasset (1-2).

Bethpage 36, Lynbrook 20: Luke Galgano was 8-for-8 passing for 252 yards and three touchdowns for Bethpage. Conor Burns had three catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns and Brian Luzzi rushed for 77 yards and had a receiving and rushing TD for the Golden Eagles (2-1). Michael Fagan had 201 yards rushing on 13 carries with a touchdown for Lynbrook.