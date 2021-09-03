Nassau Conference IV: What to watch for

NASSAU CONFERENCE IV

Coaching Spotlight

Michael Corcoran will take over at traditionally strong Seaford and he has some large shoes to fill after the retirement of head coach Robert Perpall, who was at the helm of the Vikings for 21 seasons. The Vikings have won two of the last four Nassau IV championships and once again figure to be in the mix this upcoming season. Corcoran brings some experience to the position, previously spending four seasons at Roslyn, where he had a .500 winning percentage.

Must-see games

Seaford at North Shore, Saturday, Oct. 2, 3 p.m.: A matchup between two high-powered offenses. Features arguably the two best players in the conference, Daniel Quigley of North Shore and James McHugh of Seaford.

Island Trees at East Rockaway, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2 p.m.: These two teams played the highest-scoring game in the conference last season, combining for 96 points.

Clarke at Cold Spring Harbor, Friday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.: A CSH defense that held opponents to single digits on four separate occasions, will look to contain a 1,000-yard rusher at the QB position for Clarke, Nicholas Giardino.

Impact Players

Daniel Quigley, North Shore, QB/DB, 6’1, 175, Sr.: A dual-threat QB who can pick apart defenses with his arm or legs. Scored 17 total touchdowns this past season.

James McHugh, Seaford, RB/LB, 5’9, 180, Sr.: Totaled over 1,000 all-purpose yards this past season and tallied 54 tackles on defense.

Charles Tauckus, Cold Spring Harbor, FB/LB, 5’10, 185, Sr.: An upperclassman with a penchant for making plays in the backfield, totaled two sacks and three tackles for loss.