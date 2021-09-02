Nassau Conference IV football team previews

1. NORTH SHORE (7-1)

Coach: Daniel Agovino

Five key players: Daniel Quigley, QB/DB, Sr.; Reece Ramos, OL/DL, Jr.; David Berlin, WR/DB, Sr.; Andrew Noak, OL/LB, Sr.; Mark Russo, RB/LB, Sr.

The Vikings: They lost in Class IV final to Wantagh. Will look to run the ball with the tandem of Quigley and Russo, behind Ramos and a strong offensive line.

2. SEAFORD (5-1)

Coach: Michael Corcoran

Five key players: James McHugh, RB/LB, Sr.; Tom Kofad, RB/LB, Sr.; Jack Murphy, TE/LB, Sr.; Kyle Starke, QB/DB, Sr.; Jack Kellner, OL/DL, Sr.

The Vikings: Corcoran takes over coaching duties after the retirement of the iconic Robert Perpall. They lost in Nassau IV semifinals and will be led on offense by McHugh and Starke.

3. COLD SPRING HARBOR (5-2)

Coach: Jon Mendreski

Five key players: Charles Tauckus, FB/LB, Sr.; C.J. Reily, QB/FS, Jr.; Aidan McKean, OL/LB, Sr.; Caden O’Connor, WR/DB, Jr.; Aidan Burdo, RB/LB, Sr.

The Seahawks: They lost in semifinals to North Shore and return key players at skill positions. Will look to return to the county finals for the fourth time in the past five years.

4. CLARKE (4-2)

Coach: Kevin O’Hagan

Five key players: Nicholas Giardino, QB, Sr.; Liam Farrell, OL/DL, Sr.; Mike Delaney OL/DL, Sr.; Tyler Benowitz, OL/LB, Sr.; Anthony Sforza, RB/LB, Sr.

The Rams: O’Hagan takes over the coaching position. They return three offensive lineman and a dual-threat QB in Giardino, who rushed for over 1,000 yards.

5. LOCUST VALLEY (3-3)

Coach: Casey Neilly

Five key players: Sean Roberts, RB/LB, Sr.; Colby Zino, OL/DL, Sr.; Christian Garcia, RB/DB, Sr.; Marc Mehta, QB/LB, Sr.; Mitch Harmantis, WR/DB, Sr.

The Falcons: The return of RBs Roberts and Garcia, headline an important group of seniors for a relatively young group, looking to make a run at the playoffs

6. CARLE PLACE/WHEATLEY (3-3)

Coach: Justin Renna

Five key players: James McKeough, QB/S, Sr.; Aidan Dearborn, TE/DE, Sr.; Daniel Solomon, RB/NT, Sr.; Ryan Driscoll, OL/LB, Sr.; Anthony Garcia, OL/DL, Sr.

The WildFrogs: A new coaching staff will look to employ a more up-tempo, spread offense, and fight for a spot in the playoffs.

7. EAST ROCKAWAY (4-1)

Coach: Russell Pajer

Five key players: Aidan Green, RB/LB, Sr.; Jack Mistretta, RB/LB, Sr.; Joseph Bruzzo, RB/DB, Sr.; Michael Kilgus, RB/DB, Sr.; Chris Becker, OL/DL, Jr.

The Rocks: They will continue to employ a ball control offense. The linebackers will anchor an athletic defense, bolstered by the return from injury of Mistretta, who played just one game last season.

8. LAWRENCE (1-5)

Coach: Jay Supple

Five key players: Jackson Mondesir, RB/DE, Jr.; Kody Kirchner, QB, Jr.; Jahking King, WR/DE/OLB, Jr.; Andres Valle, DL/OL, Sr.; Jared Alexander, RB/WR/LB, Jr.

The Golden Tornadoes: Led by a strong group of juniors on the offensive side of the ball, they will rely on athleticism and experience to make a playoff push this season.

9. ISLAND TREES (3-2)

Coach: Ryan Vinberg

Five key players: Ryan Mastropaolo, FB/LB, Sr.; Michael Coppeto, RB/DB, Jr.; Nick Saragossi, QB/DB, Jr.; Dimitri Noulas, OL/DL, Sr.; Chris Antonelli, C/OLB, Sr.

The Bulldogs: Vinberg takes over as new coach and will continue to employ a Flexbone offense. Experience at FB and QB will be key to improving in standings.

10. WEST HEMPSTEAD (0-5)

Coach: Dominic Carre

Five key players: Zadrian Budhoo, RB/SS, Sr.; Torry Marshall, OL/DL, Sr.; Jourdan Mitchel, OL/DL, Sr.; Michael AbiAoun, OL/DL, Jr.; A’lorenz Chatman, RB/LB, Jr.

The Rams: A young group which lost three games by a single possession in the spring will look to pound the ball in their Double-Wing offense.

11. FRIENDS ACADEMY (1-2)

Coach: Ken Rice

Five key players: CJ Williams, OL/DL, Jr.; Zach Shallat, RB/LB, Sr.; Malachi Russell, TE/DL, Sr.; Sean Johnson, WR/DB, Sr.; Sean Shallat, RB/LB, Soph.

The Quakers: They will run a 3-3 stack on defense, in an effort to take advantage of team speed. Play calling will be more aggressive for an offense which will utilize multiple formations.

12. OYSTER BAY (0-5)

Coach: Daniel Ruskowski

Five key players: Justin Ingebrigtsen, TE/LB, Sr.; Michael Barbera, QB/DB, Sr.; Brian Duke, WR/DB, Sr.; Bradley Lopes, WR/DB, Sr.; Harry Pytell, OL/DL, Sr.

The Baymen: They return a key group of seniors, headlined by Ingebrigtsen, who led the team in tackles. They will look to end their losing streak against Locust Valley, dating back to 1997.

13. MALVERNE (1-5)

Coach: Kito Lockwood

Five key players: Deandre Blagrove, RB/LB, Sr.; Norman Brown, RB/LB, Jr.; Destin McPherson, WR/DB, Jr.; Justin Murphy, OL/DL, Sr.; Ryan Thompson, OL/DL, Sr.

The Mules: They lost three games by one score and missed the playoffs for the first time in six years. The offensive workload will be carried by RBs, Blagrove and Brown.