TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Nassau Conference IV team-by-team preview 2021

Robert Necco #3 of Seaford breaks up a
Franklin Infante of East Rockaway celebrates his fumble
Ben Ferrara of Locust Valley on his way
Pictured: Robert Necco of Seaford, Franklin Infante of East Rockaway and Ben Ferrara of Locust Valley
By Jake Falk jake.falk@newsday.com
Print

1. SEAFORD (10-2)

Coach: Robert Perpall

Key players: Craig Ackerman, FB/LB, Sr., Robert Necco, SE/S, Sr., Jake Murphy, RB/DB, Sr., Kyle Phieffer, TE/LB, Sr., Nick Luciano, OL/DL, Sr.

The Vikings: Won the Nassau Conference IV title against Cold Spring Harbor and lost to Shoreham-Wading River in the Long Island Class IV championship last year. Will run multiple offenses and rely on an experienced roster with championships in mind.

2. WANTAGH (7-3)

Coach: Keith Sachs

Key players: Liam Casey, LB/G, Jr., Tyler Martini, RB/LB, Jr., Joseph Fontana, TE/DT, Sr., Adam Kissinger, C/DL, Sr., Sean Carlo, RB/S, Jr.

The team: Lost in the 2019-20 semifinals vs. South Side. Made the playoffs 25/26 years. Will rely on a young and talented backfield without coach Tony Carter taking the field for the first time in 20 years.

3. NORTH SHORE (8-2)

Coach: Dan Agovino

Key players: Aiden Mandell, RB/DE, Sr., Jack Ledden, Slot/S, Sr., Phillip La Rosa, RB/LB, Sr.,Lorenzo Recine, OL/LB, Sr., Daniel Romano, OL/DL, Sr.

The Vikings: Lost in the semifinals to Plainedge and were named most improved team in Nassau. They are looking to build off last year’s successful season behind an up-tempo offense and the most college-committed senior class in North Shore history.

4. LOCUST VALLEY (6-4)

Coach: Casey Neilly

Key players: Ben Ferrara, RB/DB, Sr., Sean Murphy, TE/DE, Sr., Luke Paniagua, FB/LB, Sr., Logan Liantonio, WR/DB, Sr., Matt Pisciotta, RB/LB, Sr.

The Falcons: Lost to Seaford in the county semifinals but return three all-county players and 10 starters from last year’s team. Will run a Pistol offense and a 4-3 defense with a championship goal.

5. LAWRENCE (3-5)

Coach: Jay Supple

Key players: Luke Kirchner, OL/LB, Sr., Yuri Martinez, OL/DL, Sr., Mikell Henry, WR/DB, Sr., Jackson Mondesir, DL, Soph., John Calderon, OL/DL, Sr.

The Golden Tornadoes: Won three out of their final four games but did not make the playoffs. Will rely on athleticism and a strong offensive line while running a spread offense and 4-3 defense to try to make the playoffs this year.

6. CLARKE (8-2)

Coach: Tim O’Malley

Key players: John Kern, FB/LB, Sr., Anthony Rodriguez, OL/DL, Sr., Joe Dieppa, RB/OLB, Sr., Kevin Henning, OL/DL, Sr., Nick Giardino, QB/FS, Jr.

The Rams: Lost in the Nassau semifinal round to Cold Spring Harbor. They aim to return to the playoffs with a small senior group and strong junior class, running a Wing-T offense and 3-5 defense.

7. CARLE PLACE/WHEATLEY (2-6)

Coach: Tim Moran

Key players: Patrick Selhorn, QB/LB, Sr., AJ Pascarella, RB/LB, Sr., James Kapralos, TE/DE, Sr., Dionysios Valentis, OL/LB, Sr., James Dearborn, RB/DB, Sr.

The Frogs: After an "injury-plagued building year" last year, this senior-laden group, that went 7-1 as a JV, will employ the triple-option offense to turn things around.

8. WEST HEMPSTEAD (2-7)

Coach: Dom Carre

Key players: Peter Theordotas, QB/DB, Sr., Ak Kargbo, FB/LB, Sr., Zadrian Budhoo RB/SS, Jr., Torry Marshall, OL/DL, Jr., Anthony Rivera, OL/DL, Sr.

The Rams: Return much of last year’s team and hope to expand upon their experience while running a Double-Wing offense and 4-4 defense.

9. COLD SPRING HARBOR (9-2)

Coach: Jon Mendreski

Key players: Will Spehr, WR/DB, Sr., Ben Bruno, RB/DB, Sr., Blake Molinari, OL/DL, Sr., Sean McAuley, WR/LB, Sr., James Celestino, FB/LB, Sr.

The Seahawks: Lost in the county title game to Seaford. With a young, rebuilding team, the aim is to run a more open Power-I offense as well as a 5-3 defense to build on momentum from the last few years.

10. EAST ROCKAWAY (5-4)

Coach: Russell Pajer

Key players: Franklin Infante, RB/CB, Sr., Julian Palma, QB/CB, Sr., Robert Welch, RB/LB, Sr., Jack Mistretta, FB/MLB, Jr., Nicholas Nunez, OL/DL, Sr.

The Rocks: Lost in the quarterfinals to Locust Valley. Will implement a ball control offense aka "ground and pound" and an aggressive defense that is athletic and quick using an experienced backfield and strong CBs and LBs, respectively.

11. MALVERNE (4-5)

Coach: Kito Lockwood

Key players: Michael Warren, WR/DB, Sr., Gerardo Delligatti, OL/DL, Sr., Miles Tyson, QB/LB, Sr., DeAndre Blagrove, RB/LB, Jr., Christian Cowan, TE/LB, Sr.

The Mules: Lost in the first round of the 2019-20 playoffs to Cold Spring Harbor but return a young talented group that will be led by offensive and defensive lineman Delligatti and "electrifying" Warren.

12. ISLAND TREES (5-4)

Coach: Tom McCormick

Key players: Joe Gagliardo, TE/LB/P, Sr., Ryan Mastropaolo, FB/LB, Jr., Troy Silva Jr. RB/LB, Sr., Tyler Becklein, OL/LB, Sr., Rob Lupo, OL/DL, Sr.

The Bulldogs: Lost in the first round of the 2019-20 playoffs to Clarke. Will run a Flexbone offense focusing on speed. A week six rematch against Clarke is circled.

13. OYSTER BAY (0-8)

Coach: Daniel Ruskowski

Key players: Zacchary Hornoski, WR/FS, Sr., Aidan Russo, C/DT, Sr., Moises Maldonado, TE/DE, Sr., Joshua Gomez, G/DT, Sr., Johnathan Dynda, G/DE, Sr.

The Baymen: An experienced upper class-led team that will run a Spread offense and 4-3 defense looking to bounce back following last year’s season.

14. FRIENDS ACADEMY (3-5)

Coach: Patrick Maguire

Key players: Billy Daal, RB/LB, Sr., Albert Paniccia, RB/S, Sr., Zach Shallat, RB/LB, Jr., CJ Williams, OL/DL, So., Rob Ward, OL/DL, Sr.

The Quakers: Finished last year on a two-game winning streak and return a strong nucleus of players including All-County recipient Daal who led the team in total yards from scrimmage and touchdowns.

By Jake Falk jake.falk@newsday.com

More high schools

Brandon Rivas #7 of Massapequa, left, gets pressured Photos: Syosset vs. Massapequa boys soccerr
Bethpage celebrates a point by Gibron Rahman (11) Photos: Bethpage vs. Bellmore JFK boys volleyball
Gabby Carere #21 of Connetquot, left, and teammates Photos: Connetquot vs. Northport girls volleyball
Islip's Madison Micheletti is defended by Harborfields' Petra Photos: Islip vs. Harborfields girls soccer
Center Moriches goalkeeper Josh Lehr makes the save Photos: Amityville vs. Center Moriches boys soccer
Emma Madden #12 of South Side, right, tries Photos: South Side vs. Mepham girls soccer
Didn’t find what you were looking for?