Jack Mondesir’s 6-yard touchdown run with 5:34 left gave Lawrence a one-point lead in its 22-12 win over Oyster Bay in Nassau Conference IV Saturday. Kody Kirchner completed a two-point conversion pass to Dennis Cabrera to give Lawrence (1-0) a 15-12 lead.

On the ensuing Oyster Bay possession, Shamel Medley forced a fumble that was recovered by Kirchner and returned 21 yards for a TD to seal it.

Malverne 33, Locust Valley 0: Deandre Blagrove had 129 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to lead Malverne (1-1). Norman Brown added 39 yards on three carries, including a 14-yard TD to give Malverne a 21-0 lead. Chad Wesley also had 39 rushing yards on three carries, including a 10-yard TD run that made it 27-0. Blagrove added eight tackles and Michael Williams had five tackles, including a sack.

Seaford 19, Cold Spring Harbor 0: James McHugh rushed for 227 yards on 27 carries, including a 35-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that capped off an 85-yard drive to give Seaford a 19-0 lead.

Matt Garcia made two field goals (29 and 23 yards) for Seaford (2-0). Jack Murphy had 11 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery, Devon O’Donnell had seven tackles and two sacks and McHugh and Jack Kellner each added nine tackles in the win.

Clarke 38, Carle Place 0: Justin Somyak led all rushers with 151 yards and four touchdowns for Clarke. He scored on runs of 56, 9, 11, and 20. Sean Welsh added 47 yards rushing and a touchdown. Tyler Benowitz and Daniel McGrady both intercepted a pass for Clarke (1-1).

North Shore 35, West Hempstead 20: Peter Liotta had a 69-yard punt return for a score with 2:31 remaining in the third quarter to give North Shore a 35-6 lead.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nick Livoti rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and Daniel Quigley completed 3 for 4 passes for 63 yards and rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Nick La Rosa rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown on eight carries for the Vikings (1-0). Mark Russo and Michael Granelli each had 11 tackles.