Nassau Conference IV football Week 1 recap
Jack Mondesir’s 6-yard touchdown run with 5:34 left gave Lawrence a one-point lead in its 22-12 win over Oyster Bay in Nassau Conference IV Saturday. Kody Kirchner completed a two-point conversion pass to Dennis Cabrera to give Lawrence (1-0) a 15-12 lead.
On the ensuing Oyster Bay possession, Shamel Medley forced a fumble that was recovered by Kirchner and returned 21 yards for a TD to seal it.
Malverne 33, Locust Valley 0: Deandre Blagrove had 129 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to lead Malverne (1-1). Norman Brown added 39 yards on three carries, including a 14-yard TD to give Malverne a 21-0 lead. Chad Wesley also had 39 rushing yards on three carries, including a 10-yard TD run that made it 27-0. Blagrove added eight tackles and Michael Williams had five tackles, including a sack.
Seaford 19, Cold Spring Harbor 0: James McHugh rushed for 227 yards on 27 carries, including a 35-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that capped off an 85-yard drive to give Seaford a 19-0 lead.
Matt Garcia made two field goals (29 and 23 yards) for Seaford (2-0). Jack Murphy had 11 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery, Devon O’Donnell had seven tackles and two sacks and McHugh and Jack Kellner each added nine tackles in the win.
Clarke 38, Carle Place 0: Justin Somyak led all rushers with 151 yards and four touchdowns for Clarke. He scored on runs of 56, 9, 11, and 20. Sean Welsh added 47 yards rushing and a touchdown. Tyler Benowitz and Daniel McGrady both intercepted a pass for Clarke (1-1).
North Shore 35, West Hempstead 20: Peter Liotta had a 69-yard punt return for a score with 2:31 remaining in the third quarter to give North Shore a 35-6 lead.
Nick Livoti rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and Daniel Quigley completed 3 for 4 passes for 63 yards and rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Nick La Rosa rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown on eight carries for the Vikings (1-0). Mark Russo and Michael Granelli each had 11 tackles.