Nassau Conference IV football Week 2 recap

Jack Forte had one rushing touchdown, one receiving score and led Clarke with 12 tackles in its 30-6 victory over Malverne Saturday in Nassau Conference IV football.

Justin Somyak added 100 yards rushing and one touchdown, Nick Giardino had 188 yards of total offense and two scores (one rush and one pass).

Clarke (2-1) jumped to a 24-0 lead early in the second quarter and scored on each of their possessions in the first half.

East Rockaway 36, Carle Place 0: Aiden Green rushed for 90 yards and three touchdowns for East Rockaway.

Green scored the first three touchdowns of the game, first on a 3-yard run, then a 24-yard run, and finally a 15-yard run, putting East Rockaway (1-1) ahead 19-0.

Green also had two interceptions. John Giannotti added 101 yards on 10 carries. Colin Sharkey had an interception. Alex Fasso forced a fumble and Matt Lacey recovered it.

Island Trees 33, Oyster Bay 7: Michael Coppeto rushed eight times for 99 yards and two scores and Ryan Mastropaolo added 14 rushes for 104 yards and two touchdowns for Island Trees. Vincent Giambona returned a kick 90 yards for a score for Island Trees (2-0).

Seaford 35, West Hempstead 8: James McHugh had eight carries for 103 yards and 37-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to lead Seaford. McHugh added 12 tackles for the Vikings (2-0). Tom Kofod rushed for 48 yards and two scores, Anthony Barone had seven carries for 82 yards and a TD and A.J. Arguello also ran for a 9-yard score. Jack Murphy had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery, Jack Kellner had 11 tackles and Nick Schneider had seven tackles and two sacks.