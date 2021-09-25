TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau Conference IV football Week 3 recap

Aiden Green of East Rockaway makes it into

Aiden Green of East Rockaway makes it into the end zone during the Nassau IV quarterfinal game in Locust Valley on Saturday, November 9,2019. Credit: Dawn McCormick

By Newsday Staff
Aiden Green rushed for 179 yards and a score on 17 carries, Joseph Bruzzo ran for 73 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and Giannotti had 13 carries for 71 yards and a score for East Rockaway in its 22-7 win over Locust Valley in Nassau Conference IV Saturday. The Rocks (2-1) ran for 329 total yards on 57 carries. Bruzzo and Tyler Hyland each had successful two-point conversion runs.

Island Trees 40, Carle Place/Wheatley 12: Michael Coppeto had nine carries for 101 yards on the ground and scored three total touchdowns for Island Trees. Vincent Giambona opened the scoring for Island Trees, returning a kickoff 85 yards for his second return touchdown of the season, to tie the score at 6. Coppeto scored on an 18-yard pass from Nick Saragossi to put Island Trees (3-0) ahead 13-6 in the second quarter. Kian McCoy and Luke Cappa each scored rushing touchdowns in the second half. Nicholas Filocamo and Coppeto each had eight solo tackles.

Clarke 38, West Hempstead 14: Nick Giardino had nine carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns to lead Clarke. He also completed 3 of 7 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Justin Somyak added 11 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown for the Rams (3-1). Giardino’s 15-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter extended Clarke’s lead to 22-0 entering halftime.

Seaford 46, Lawrence 7: James McHugh rushed for 161 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries and added 11 tackles on defense to lead Seaford. Tom Kofod started the scoring with a 50-yard touchdown and finished with 68 yards on three carries. Jack Kellner had eight tackles and a sack for the Vikings (4-0).

Malverne 33, Friends Academy 0: Malverne jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead behind four rushing touchdowns, highlighted by a Tyler Rouse 50-yard score in the second quarter. Michael Williams added an 82-yard touchdown reception from Chad Wesley in the fourth quarter for the Mules (2-2).

Cold Spring Harbor 37, Oyster Bay 6: Charles Tauckus rushed for 190 yards and three scores on 11 carries to lead Cold Spring Harbor. Aidan Burdo ran for 22 yards and a touchdown on three carries and Jackson Lodati rushed for 30 yards. Caden O’Connor made six tackles and Aidan Burdo had 6.5 tackles and a forced a safety for the Seahawks (2-1).

