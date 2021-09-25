Nassau Conference IV football Week 3 recap

Aiden Green rushed for 179 yards and a score on 17 carries, Joseph Bruzzo ran for 73 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and Giannotti had 13 carries for 71 yards and a score for East Rockaway in its 22-7 win over Locust Valley in Nassau Conference IV Saturday. The Rocks (2-1) ran for 329 total yards on 57 carries. Bruzzo and Tyler Hyland each had successful two-point conversion runs.

Island Trees 40, Carle Place/Wheatley 12: Michael Coppeto had nine carries for 101 yards on the ground and scored three total touchdowns for Island Trees. Vincent Giambona opened the scoring for Island Trees, returning a kickoff 85 yards for his second return touchdown of the season, to tie the score at 6. Coppeto scored on an 18-yard pass from Nick Saragossi to put Island Trees (3-0) ahead 13-6 in the second quarter. Kian McCoy and Luke Cappa each scored rushing touchdowns in the second half. Nicholas Filocamo and Coppeto each had eight solo tackles.

Clarke 38, West Hempstead 14: Nick Giardino had nine carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns to lead Clarke. He also completed 3 of 7 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Justin Somyak added 11 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown for the Rams (3-1). Giardino’s 15-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter extended Clarke’s lead to 22-0 entering halftime.

Seaford 46, Lawrence 7: James McHugh rushed for 161 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries and added 11 tackles on defense to lead Seaford. Tom Kofod started the scoring with a 50-yard touchdown and finished with 68 yards on three carries. Jack Kellner had eight tackles and a sack for the Vikings (4-0).

Malverne 33, Friends Academy 0: Malverne jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead behind four rushing touchdowns, highlighted by a Tyler Rouse 50-yard score in the second quarter. Michael Williams added an 82-yard touchdown reception from Chad Wesley in the fourth quarter for the Mules (2-2).

Cold Spring Harbor 37, Oyster Bay 6: Charles Tauckus rushed for 190 yards and three scores on 11 carries to lead Cold Spring Harbor. Aidan Burdo ran for 22 yards and a touchdown on three carries and Jackson Lodati rushed for 30 yards. Caden O’Connor made six tackles and Aidan Burdo had 6.5 tackles and a forced a safety for the Seahawks (2-1).