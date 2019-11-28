Tony Carter spent two weekends at the beginning of the month preparing his Wantagh defense to play against the talented quarterback of Roosevelt, his son, Idris.

On Thursday both Carters and a few integral members of that Wantagh team were on the same sideline for the annual Exceptional Seniors game between all-stars of Conferences I/IV and Conferences II/III at the Mitchel Athletic Complex.

Carter had 94 yards and a touchdown on six carries and was named the offensive MVP of his squad as the II/III All-Stars won 34-7.

“It’s a pleasure to be with him,” Tony said. “Now I don’t have to catch myself just watching him. When we play against him I have to make sure I’m a coach and not just a dad.”

Carter’s 12-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half gave his team a 20-0 lead. Malverne’s Louis Ridley answered immediately with a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown but that was all the scoring the I/IV All-Stars would have.

“It was fun being with my dad today,” Idris said. “To go out on this note and end it with the group of guys that we had here was great.”

Division’s Peter Stanley opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter. Wantagh’s Tom Von Bargen put Conference II/III up 13-0 when he ran in a score from 3-yards and Lionel Phillips of Valley Stream Central and Matt Tarantola of Mineola each added 1-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.

Along with Von Bargen Wantagh was represented by Mike Lombardi, Nick Teresky and Michael Rodin.

“Technically I had five sons playing today,” Tony Carter said. “I don’t look at them any different than I look at my own. The minute they decided to do it I asked if I could coach this game. If I could coach these kids one more time I would.”

It was an especially meaningful game for Lombardi, who came back this season from an injury that ended his junior year after one game.

“It was a lot of hard work to get here,” Lombardi said. “It was a fun experience and season and a great way to go out in my senior year.”

There were other family connections in the game Thursday as brothers Matt and Ryan Hegi of Mepham got to play in one more game together.

“Our dad brought us to this game every year and we’ve watched from the sidelines so to get to play was a dream come true,” Matt said. “And obviously playing with your brother is the best.”

Matt made seven tackles and was named the II/III defensive MVP.

“This game is always a lot of fun,” Roosevelt coach Joe Vito, who coached on the II/III staff and against his nephew Dan, who coaches at East Rockaway, said. “The Nassau county all-stars is really a family affair.”