TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
72° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Nassau football seedings 2018

Trevor Yeboah-Kodie of Garden City rushes for a

Trevor Yeboah-Kodie of Garden City rushes for a first down during the Nassau II semifinals against Calhoun at Hofstra on Nov. 10, 2017. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

NASSAU I

1. Freeport

2. Massapequa

3. Farmingdale

4. Oceanside

5. Uniondale

6. East Meadow

7. Hempstead

8. Baldwin

9. Syosset

10. Long Beach

11. Port Washington

12. Westbury

13. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK

14. Hicksville

NASSAU II

1. Garden City

2. Carey

3. Calhoun

4. Mepham

5. MacArthur

6. Elmont

7. Bellmore JFK

8. Valley Stream Central

9. Herricks/Roslyn

10. New Hyde Park

11. Sewanhaka

12. Manhasset

NASSAU III

1. Lawrence

2. Roosevelt

3. Wantagh

4. Bethpage

5. Plainedge

6. Valley Stream North

7. Hewlett

8. Lynbrook

9. North Shore

10. Floral Park

11. South Side

12. Division

13. Glen Cove

14. Valley Stream South

NASSAU IV

1. Seaford

2. Cold Spring Harbor

3. Locust Valley

4. Clarke

5. Malverne

6. East Rockaway

7. Carle Place/Wheatley

8. West Hempstead

9. Mineola

10. Island Trees

11. Jericho

12. Great Neck District

13. Oyster Bay

14. Friends Academy

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

More high schools

CI's Alexandrea Harriott wins Marcus A. Henry Award
There are times when it appears Alexandrea Harriott Watch: Alexandrea Harriott presented with Marcus Henry Award
Former Newsday sports reporter Marcus Henry. Newsday’s Marcus A. Henry Award finalists
Islip's Mike Bienkowski goes up for the shot Newsday's All-Long Island boys lacrosse team
Long Island Player of the Year: Meaghan Tyrrell, Newsday's All-Long Island girls lacrosse team
Nassau Player of the Year: Anthony D'Onofrio, Wantagh, Newsday's All-Long Island baseball team