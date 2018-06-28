Nassau football seedings 2018
NASSAU I
1. Freeport
2. Massapequa
3. Farmingdale
4. Oceanside
5. Uniondale
6. East Meadow
7. Hempstead
8. Baldwin
9. Syosset
10. Long Beach
11. Port Washington
12. Westbury
13. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK
14. Hicksville
NASSAU II
1. Garden City
2. Carey
3. Calhoun
4. Mepham
5. MacArthur
6. Elmont
7. Bellmore JFK
8. Valley Stream Central
9. Herricks/Roslyn
10. New Hyde Park
11. Sewanhaka
12. Manhasset
NASSAU III
1. Lawrence
2. Roosevelt
3. Wantagh
4. Bethpage
5. Plainedge
6. Valley Stream North
7. Hewlett
8. Lynbrook
9. North Shore
10. Floral Park
11. South Side
12. Division
13. Glen Cove
14. Valley Stream South
NASSAU IV
1. Seaford
2. Cold Spring Harbor
3. Locust Valley
4. Clarke
5. Malverne
6. East Rockaway
7. Carle Place/Wheatley
8. West Hempstead
9. Mineola
10. Island Trees
11. Jericho
12. Great Neck District
13. Oyster Bay
14. Friends Academy
