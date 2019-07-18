TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Morning
SEARCH
78° Good Morning
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Nassau football seedings heading into the 2019 season

Freeport teammates celebrate after their 20-19 win over

Freeport teammates celebrate after their 20-19 win over Floyd in the Class I Long Island Championship at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead on Nov. 24, 2018. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

A look at the seedings for the 2019 high school football season in Nassau County, where the first week of the regular season is Sept. 13-14.

CONFERENCE I

1.    Freeport

2.    Oceanside

3.    Farmingdale

4.    Massapequa

5.    Uniondale

6.    Baldwin

7.    Syosset

8.    Hempstead

9.    Port Washington

10.    Plainview JFK

11.    Hicksville

12.    Westbury

CONFERENCE II

1. Garden City

2.  MacArthur

3.  Carey

4.  East Meadow

5.  Elmont

6.  Manhasset

7.  Mepham

8.  Calhoun

9.  Long Beach

10. Valley Stream Central

11. Herricks

12. Bellmore JFK

13. Sewanhaka

14. New Hyde Park

CONFERENCE III

1. Plainedge

2. South Side

3. Wantagh

4. Roosevelt

5. Bethpage

6.  Lynbrook

7.  Valley Stream North

8.  Lawrence

9.  Mineola

10. Hewlett

11. North Shore

12. Floral Park

13. Division

14. Glen Cove

CONFERENCE IV

1.    Cold Spring Harbor

2.    Seaford

3.    Clarke

4.    Locust Valley

5.    West Hempstead

6.    Valley Stream South

7.    East Rockaway

8.    Malverne

9.    Carle Place/Wheatley

10.    Island Trees

11.    Oyster Bay

12.    Friends Academy

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Floyd's Stacey Bedell, left, and Freeport's Isaiah Barnes All-Long Island football history
Lisa Calla of Smithtown and Shannon Mulroy of How a transplant bonded two families together for life
Newsday's Gregg Sarra presented Mount Sinai High School's Kenneth Mount Sinai's Wei receives Newsday Marcus A. Henry Award
Members of the Newsday All-Long Island boys lacrosse Newsday's All-Long Island boys lacrosse team
Members of the Newsday All-Long Island baseball team Meet Newsday's All-Long Island baseball team
Tom Reifler #2 of Garden City, left, fields Grand Slam Challenge: Nassau vs. Suffolk
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search