A look at the seedings for the 2019 high school football season in Nassau County, where the first week of the regular season is Sept. 13-14.

CONFERENCE I

1. Freeport

2. Oceanside

3. Farmingdale

4. Massapequa

5. Uniondale

6. Baldwin

7. Syosset

8. Hempstead

9. Port Washington

10. Plainview JFK

11. Hicksville

12. Westbury

CONFERENCE II

1. Garden City

2. MacArthur

3. Carey

4. East Meadow

5. Elmont

6. Manhasset

7. Mepham

8. Calhoun

9. Long Beach

10. Valley Stream Central

11. Herricks

12. Bellmore JFK

13. Sewanhaka

14. New Hyde Park

CONFERENCE III

1. Plainedge

2. South Side

3. Wantagh

4. Roosevelt

5. Bethpage

6. Lynbrook

7. Valley Stream North

8. Lawrence

9. Mineola

10. Hewlett

11. North Shore

12. Floral Park

13. Division

14. Glen Cove

CONFERENCE IV

1. Cold Spring Harbor

2. Seaford

3. Clarke

4. Locust Valley

5. West Hempstead

6. Valley Stream South

7. East Rockaway

8. Malverne

9. Carle Place/Wheatley

10. Island Trees

11. Oyster Bay

12. Friends Academy