Nassau football seedings heading into the 2019 season
A look at the seedings for the 2019 high school football season in Nassau County, where the first week of the regular season is Sept. 13-14.
CONFERENCE I
1. Freeport
2. Oceanside
3. Farmingdale
4. Massapequa
5. Uniondale
6. Baldwin
7. Syosset
8. Hempstead
9. Port Washington
10. Plainview JFK
11. Hicksville
12. Westbury
CONFERENCE II
1. Garden City
2. MacArthur
3. Carey
4. East Meadow
5. Elmont
6. Manhasset
7. Mepham
8. Calhoun
9. Long Beach
10. Valley Stream Central
11. Herricks
12. Bellmore JFK
13. Sewanhaka
14. New Hyde Park
CONFERENCE III
1. Plainedge
2. South Side
3. Wantagh
4. Roosevelt
5. Bethpage
6. Lynbrook
7. Valley Stream North
8. Lawrence
9. Mineola
10. Hewlett
11. North Shore
12. Floral Park
13. Division
14. Glen Cove
CONFERENCE IV
1. Cold Spring Harbor
2. Seaford
3. Clarke
4. Locust Valley
5. West Hempstead
6. Valley Stream South
7. East Rockaway
8. Malverne
9. Carle Place/Wheatley
10. Island Trees
11. Oyster Bay
12. Friends Academy
