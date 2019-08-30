1.. FREEPORT RED DEVILS

2018 record: 12-0

Coach: Russ Cellan, 34th season

KEY PLAYERS

Terrance Edmond, QB/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Arnold Cruz, WR/LB, 6-2, 195, Sr.; Makhai Jinks, RB/MLB, 6-1, 225, Sr.; Jayvian Allen, RB/WR/DB, 5-7, 170, Jr.; Myles Norris, OL/DL, 6-1, 270, Sr.; Dakarai Stevenson, WR/DL, 6-2, 200, Sr.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS

Reigning champs return some of the top skill players on Long Island, led by Edmond, who rushed for 889 yards and 12 touchdowns and completed 42 of 68 passes for 12 touchdowns.

2. OCEANSIDE SAILORS

2018 record: 8-3

Coach: Rob Blount, 11th season

KEY PLAYERS

Charlie McKee, QB, 6-1, 175, Soph.; Nicky Platia, WR/CB, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Joe Ruggieri, OL/LB, 6-0, 195, Sr.; Thomas Flavin, RB/WR/DB, 5-7, 175, Jr.; Danny Mullin, WR/LB, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Thomas Schmitt, WR/FS, 5-10, 160, Sr.

ABOUT THE SAILORS

McKee passed for 2,460 yards as a freshman and completed 63 percent of his passes with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. The young team will look to return to its third straight county championship game.

3. FARMINGDALE DALERS

2018 record: 7-3

Coach: Buddy Krumenacker, 27th season

KEY PLAYERS

Kevin Wilson, RB/LB, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Nick Lundin, QB, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Neil Levantini, DT, 5-11, 140, Sr.; Nick Armano, OT, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Dan Hickey, OT, 6-2, 210, Sr.

ABOUT THE DALERS

Will be led by returning starters in Wilson and Lundin. Lundin passed for more than 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns, and Wilson ran for more than 400 yards with four scores. Also returns a strong offensive line as Farmingdale looks to compete for a title.

4. MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS

2018 record: 5-4

Coach: Kevin Shippos, ninth season

KEY PLAYERS

Alex Rende, WR/DB, 5-8, 170, Sr.; Dan Meaney, OL/DL, 6-4, 240, Sr.; Thomas Goncalves, OL/DL, 6-4, 250, Sr.; Terence Gallivan, RB/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.; John McClenahan, RB/LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Steven Zografos, WR/DB, 6-3, 195, Sr.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS

With Rende leading the skill position players and Meaney and Goncalves anchoring the offensive and defensive lines, the Chiefs will rely on a combination of youth and experience with aspirations to make a postseason run.

5. UNIONDALE KNIGHTS

2018 record: 6-4

Coach: Greg Johnson, first season

KEY PLAYERS

Kayden Liddie, WR/DB, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Cecil Parker, OL/DL, 6-3, 290, Sr.; Rodrigo Depaz, RB/LB, 6-0, 155, Sr.; Jamali Simpson, RB/LB, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Jyaire Hatcher, WR/DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Jawuan Shuford, QB, 6-3, 210, Sr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS

Liddie is a playmaker who had 40 receptions for 750 yards and seven touchdowns along with two interceptions. Parker will anchor the line with Depaz, Simpson and Hatcher adding big-play ability and Shuford at quarterback.

6. BALDWIN BRUINS

2018 record: 5-4

Coach: Stephen Carroll, 32nd season

KEY PLAYERS

Trevor Watts, OL/DL, 5-11, 235, Sr.; Brayden DeSantis, OL/DL, 5-10, 250, Sr.; Trey Parkin, RB/LB, 6-0, 220, Jr.; Isaiah Place, WR/DB, 6-4, 185, Sr.; Ronnie Marchese-Silanom, QB/DB, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Maurice Webster, RB/DB, 5-10, 160, Jr.

ABOUT THE BRUINS

Baldwin will rely on speed and the players up front in its quest to return to the playoffs, led by Watts and DeSantis on the line. Parkin rushed for 250 yards and six touchdowns and will lead the backfield.

7. SYOSSET BRAVES

2018 record: 4-5

Coach: Paul Rorke, 26th season

KEY PLAYERS

Alex Berland, QB, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Tom Dolciotto, RB/DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Jayson Singer, RB/LB, 6-1, 215, Jr.; Brandon Louie, OL/DL, 5-11, 210, Sr.; Thomas Henry, OL/LB, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Evan Rosen, OL/DL 6-1, 235, Jr.

ABOUT THE BRAVES

Berland, returning from injury, will be well protected by returning offensive linemen, Louie, Henry and Roser. Dolciotto and Singer will split carries in the backfield.

8. HEMPSTEAD TIGERS

2018 record: 2-6

Coach: Sylas Pratt, fifth season

KEY PLAYERS

Donovan Leviner, WR/DB, 6-2, 190, Jr.; Kevin Garcia, OL/LB, 6-2, 230, Jr.; Tyliq Turner, OL/DL, 6-3, 275, Jr.

ABOUT THE TIGERS

With Garcia and Turner anchoring the offensive line and Leviner as the top speed and skill position player, Hempstead will utilize a spread offense in its hope to return to the playoffs.

9. PORT WASHINGTON VIKINGS

2018 record: 4-4

Coach: Kevin Cloghessy, second season

KEY PLAYERS

Chris Bradberry, WR/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Daron Proctor, RB/DB, 5-8, 165, Jr.; Declan Walsh, LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Zac Marx, DB/WR, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Michael Cichon, OL/DL, 6-0, 240, Jr.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS

Bradberry had eight receiving touchdowns and a special-teams score last year. Port Washington missed the playoffs by one spot last year.

10. PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE JFK HAWKS

2018 record: 3-5

Coach: Chris Rogler, ninth season

KEY PLAYERS

Julian Purnell, WR/QB/CB, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Andrew Albertelli, RB/SS, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Joe Ferri, OL/DL, 6-4, 245, Sr.; Connor Healy, RB/CB, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Aaron Bater, OL/LB, 5-9, 195, Sr.; Alex Kyriacou, RB/LB, 5-11, 185, Jr.

ABOUT THE HAWKS

Return a strong core from last season, and also will include some players from Jericho, which no longer has a varsity football team. Purnell will lead the offense, splitting time between quarterback and receiver, with Albertelli as the featured running back.

11. HICKSVILLE COMETS

2018 record: 2-6

Coach: Joel Cardoza, second season

KEY PLAYERS

Shane Buquicchio, QB, 6-2, 205, Sr.; Matt Yuill, RB/LB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Michael Smith, RB/WR/LB, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Brendon Selby, WR/LB, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Sean Giordano, FB/LB, 5-6, 215, Sr.; Bhavneet Sodhi, OL/DL, 6-0, 245, Sr.

ABOUT THE COMETS

Buquicchio takes over under center after rushing and receiving for two touchdowns apiece as Hicksville looks to expand its offensive scheme. Yuill (32 tackles) and Smith (24 tackles) will anchor the linebacker positions.

12. WESTBURY GREEN DRAGONS

2018 record: 1-7

Coach: Savalis Charles, eighth year

KEY PLAYERS

Tebshem Strong, RB/LB, 5-7, 210, Jr.; Herick Sainbert, RB/DL, 6-2, 245, Sr.; Jeremiah Funchess, OL/DL, 6-3, 235, Sr.; Mickenson Simon, QB/DB, 5-11, 150, Jr.; Kevaugne Watson, WR/DB, 5-8, 140, Jr.; Edracson Michel, WR/DB, 5-11, 145, Jr.

ABOUT THE GREEN DRAGONS

With a core of returning juniors, Westbury looks to surprise teams this season, led by a backfield tandem of Strong and Sainbert.